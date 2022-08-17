Luc Maurice will continue to play a major role in pursuing

the vision of the company he founded.

MONTREAL, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mr. Luc Maurice, Founder and President of Le Groupe Maurice, signals the appointment of Mr. Alain Champagne as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Mr. Champagne, currently president of the Jean Coutu Group, will assume his new position in October.

ALAIN CHAMPAGNE BECOMES PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LE GROUPE MAURICE (CNW Group/Le Groupe Maurice)

Mr. Maurice will continue his active and passionate involvement in the company he founded in 1998. One which has become a benchmark in the private seniors' residences industry. He will also maintain his role as spokesperson and ambassador for the industry with government officials and the general public, while seizing every opportunity to learn from residents and strengthen the corporate culture among employees. Mr. Maurice remains as chairman of both the company's advisory committee and the Luc Maurice Foundation, whose contribution to the health, well-being and socialization of the elderly reflects his own principals and ideals.

"For 25 years, we've been creating inspiring and welcoming living environments that promote choice and inclusion at all levels for the elderly in society. With marked growth in the number of seniors and their increasingly varied expectations, we remain steadfast in our efforts toward their continued well-being and happiness. I sincerely believe that Alain Champagne's leadership, compassion and proven managerial skills will enable us to pursue excellence while growing the company. As for me, I now have more time to broaden the scope of our vision while exploring new ways to advance better aging," said Mr. Maurice.

As the new president of Le Groupe Maurice, Mr. Champagne will be responsible for executing the business plan, while further advancing the company's social and environmental mission. "I am both proud and fortunate to have this incredible opportunity to work alongside Luc, the management committee and the organization's employees. They have succeeded in building an outstanding company renowned for its quality, humanity and peerless reputation," declared Mr. Champagne.

"While it's true that social issues today are increasingly complex and manifold, it's also true that our opportunities to collectively become agents of change and improvement are just as varied and consequential. I wish Mr. Champagne much success, along with unifying and innovative new projects. I greatly look forward to collaborating with him and sharing all my dreams and future adventures with you," concluded Mr. Maurice.

About Mr. Champagne

President of the Jean Coutu Group since 2019, Alain Champagne was also President of McKesson Canada and held various management positions at PepsiCo Canada and Procter & Gamble. Holder of a bachelor's degree in business administration, he is actively involved with several charitable organizations, most recently the CHUM Foundation and Parkinson Quebec. Mr. Champagne is recognized as an exceptional leader with strategic vision and superb management and communication skills. Empathetic and generous, he knows how to get results while leading with an approach strongly rooted in his human values.

About Le Groupe Maurice

Le Groupe Maurice (LGM) is a market leader in the design, development and management of progressive apartment like, independent living senior housing residences in Quebec. Founded in 1998, the company now has over 2,000 employees, a seasoned, high-quality management team with deep industry knowledge and a strong track record of development and operating success. LGM has grown from one property, in 2000, to 34 communities, all purpose-built and maintained to the highest industry standard. LGM is a highly regarded and recognized brand.

