Alain Ducasse, founder of École Ducasse visits India to inaugurate the first École Ducasse campus in the country

GURUGRAM, India, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alain Ducasse, founder of École Ducasse and the world's most-awarded Michelin-star chef is visiting India to inaugurate the first École Ducasse campus in the country. The campus is located at Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Gurugram which is founded by hospitality veteran, Dilip Puri. Alain Ducasse's visit will strengthen the partnership between ISH and École Ducasse, both part of Sommet Education's global network of schools.

Alain Ducasse recognizes the potential in Indian students passionate about culinary arts and his visit is an important milestone for the future of gastronomy in South Asia. India has seen phenomenal growth in the culinary space over the last few years. As per the Food and Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022, the global F&B services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% by 2026. Consumer behavior is evolving rapidly and so is the number of students who are keen on pursuing a career in culinary and pastry arts.

Culinary programs taught at École Ducasse in India include undergraduate degrees, diplomas and certificate courses. Each of these combines technical, managerial and entrepreneurial skills which enable culinary aspirants to master more than cooking. The practical, hands-on training methodology of the programs offer food enthusiasts, career-changers and professionals the perfect platform to establish themselves in the global F&B industry. The programs also offer students the opportunity to articulate to École Ducasse campuses in France and study semesters as well as pursue internships abroad. An education with École Ducasse makes students highly employable upon graduation and opens doors to a wide range of career opportunities in the culinary industry at a worldwide level.

École Ducasse shares the know-how of its founder Alain Ducasse, one of the most iconic chefs. The only chef to hold 20 Michelin stars. He is known for his innovation, attention to detail and dedication to excellence and strong technique, while never compromising on sustainability. His desire to pass on his vision and knowledge lies at the heart of École Ducasse.

The École Ducasse ISH Gurugram campus features 75,000 sq. ft of state-of-the-art facilities including modern training kitchens, sophisticated classrooms and student experience areas. This campus marks the start of a broader rollout in India that will see the establishment of École Ducasse Studios across key cities and a second campus over the next few years. The programs offered will jointly celebrate the rich heritage of French and Indian cuisine, while echoing global trends in contemporary gastronomy and the philosophy of the institute's founder.

Talking about his first visit to the country, Chef Alain Ducasse, Founder, École Ducasse said, "India holds one of the greatest culinary traditions in the world. The mission of our school is to give this asset the worldwide recognition it deserves. India must become one of the influential voices on the global culinary scene. We want to offer to Indian culinary aspirants, new horizons abroad as well as in India".

Dilip Puri, Founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality, also shared his thoughts on the occasion, "Culinary education in India is getting its due recognition, and we're proud to be the disruptors of this transformation. By introducing École Ducasse in India at ISH, we're bringing the best of global education for students. Through international programs and pathways, and a state-of-the-art campus, we're not just sharing the vision of Chef Alain Ducasse with culinary aspirants in India, but also reimagining culinary education in the region".

About École Ducasse

École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.

École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and the École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie – as well as international schools in the Philippines, Brazil, Thailand and India. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two-, four-or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor's degree in culinary and pastry arts.

École Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, a worldwide leader in hospitality education.

For more information: https://www.ecoleducasse.com/en

About Indian School of Hospitality

Indian School of Hospitality (ISH) is an institute of higher education focused on reimagining hospitality and culinary education for today's generation and tomorrow's businesses. ISH is part of Sommet Education's global network of 18 campuses across 8 countries. At its state-of-the-art campus in Gurgaon (Delhi NCR), ISH offers degree as well as diploma and certificate programs in hospitality management and culinary arts at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. Culinary programs at ISH are offered with the expertise, know-how and industry recognition of the global École Ducasse brand, and hospitality management programs are offered in alliance with Les Roches, one of the world's leading hospitality business schools.

For more information: www.ish.edu.in

Media contacts:

Ecole Ducasse ISH Gurugram Campus: Indian School of Hospitality

