Alam Maritim Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ALAM) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

Alam Maritim Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ALAM) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x may look like a pretty appealing investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Energy Services industry in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 0.8x. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Alam Maritim Resources Berhad Has Been Performing

Alam Maritim Resources Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Alam Maritim Resources Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Alam Maritim Resources Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 49%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 19% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for a contraction of 3.7% shows the industry is more attractive on an annualised basis regardless.

With this in consideration, it's no surprise that Alam Maritim Resources Berhad's P/S falls short of its industry peers. Nonetheless, with revenue going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/S has found a floor yet. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth, which would be difficult to do with the current industry outlook.

What We Can Learn From Alam Maritim Resources Berhad's P/S?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Alam Maritim Resources Berhad revealed its sharp three-year contraction in revenue is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to shrink less severely. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Although, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain its medium-term level of performance under these tough industry conditions. For now though, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Alam Maritim Resources Berhad that you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

