Alameda Executives Saw $10 Billion Cash Gap Months Before Collapse
(Bloomberg) -- Alameda Research’s former Co-Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison estimated there was a more than $10 billion cash deficit at FTX.com about eight months before the crypto exchange collapsed.
Ellison made the estimate in March 2022 in private notes, according to the latest complaint filed Thursday in the ongoing bankruptcy process for FTX.
