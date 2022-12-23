U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6360
    -0.2360 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,839.93
    -9.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.14
    -0.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,342.21
    +106.96 (+0.41%)
     

Alameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX Lenders

Ava Benny-Morrison, Hannah Miller and Chris Dolmetsch
·2 min read
Alameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX Lenders

(Bloomberg) -- Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the now-bankrupt trading firm was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ellison gave her first public account of her actions in a Dec. 19 plea hearing in Manhattan federal court. “I knew that it was wrong,” she said, according to a transcript of the hearing. FTX co-founder Gary Wang also gave a statement that day.

“From 2019 through 2022, I was aware that Alameda was provided access to a borrowing facility on FTX.com, the cryptocurrency exchange run by Mr. Bankman-Fried,” Ellison said. “In practical terms, this arrangement permitted Alameda access to an unlimited line of credit without being required to post collateral, without having negative balances and without being subject to margin calls on FTX.com’s liquidation protocols.”

Bankman-Fried, 30, is charged with orchestrating a years-long fraud in which he used billions of dollars of FTX customer funds for personal expenses and high-risk bets through Alameda. In interviews following FTX’s bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried repeatedly said he was unaware of what went on at Alameda, a defense undermined by the statements from Wang and Ellison.

Ellison and Wang have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors. A representative for Bankman-Fried did not immediately return a request for comment on the statements from Wang and Allison. The former FTX chief executive officer was released on a $250 million bond on Thursday.

  • Read more: Bankman-Fried’s $250 Million Bail Doesn’t Mean He Has Money

According to Ellison, “if Alameda’s FTX accounts had significant negative balances in any particular currency, it meant that Alameda was borrowing funds that FTX’s customers had deposited on the exchange.”

She said she and Bankman-Fried agreed to conceal this arrangement from lenders and crafted false financial statements to hide the amount of Alameda’s borrowing, including billions in loans made out to FTX executives.

In his own plea hearing, Wang said he was “directed” to make changes to the FTX platform’s code that he knew would give Alameda special privileges, and that misrepresentations were being made to customers and investors. Wang was the Chief Technology Officer at FTX.

“I knew what I was doing was wrong,” Wang said, according to the transcript.

Ellison had previously denied that Alameda received any special treatment from FTX. “We’re arm’s length and don’t get any different treatment from other market makers,” Ellison told Bloomberg News in an interview over the summer.

Prosecutors said they are using witness testimony, digital communications on apps like Signal and Slack, letters to investors and lenders as well as software and databases associated with the collapsed FTX empire to build their case.

--With assistance from Beth Williams.

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • This company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022 than Tesla

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Power Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Avoid in 2023

    With that in mind, let's have a look at three stocks worth avoiding in 2023: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). E.U. regulators have threatened the company with antitrust fines that could total up to 10% of the company's annual revenue, amounting to $11.8 billion based on the past 12 months.

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money?

    Billionaires have been able to not only acquire wealth but most have gradually built it over time. This means that many have had successful investments, which makes it natural for everyone else to wonder where they are investing or keeping … Continue reading → The post Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Best Performing Stock in 2023 Will Be...

    More than anything else focus on your trading and investment strategy rather than trying to find a stock that requires no effort.

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy continued to slow in December as the massive Covid-19 outbreak spread across the country, with activity slumping as more people stay home to try and avoid getting sick or to recover. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’Power Outages, Flight Delays as US Storm Leaves Trail of ChaosBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningUkraine Latest:

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar in a Santa Claus Rally

    Years ago, investors observed that a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally often occurred during the year-end holidays. Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks they think could soar in a Santa Claus rally. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • 'Not the time to get greedy': Home flippers getting burned by the housing market downturn are now slashing prices to cut losses — here are the 2 big reasons why

    No one wants to be left holding the bag.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • SPAC Boom Ends in Frenzy of Liquidation

    With few prospects for deals and a surprise tax bill looming next year, special-purpose acquisition companies are closing at a rate of about four a day this month.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth in 20 Years

    What follows are five surefire stocks that can help build generational wealth over the next 20 years. One such winner that can keep on winning for its shareholders is payment processor Visa (NYSE: V). In terms of credit card network market share by purchase volume, Visa is in a class of its own in the United States.

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • There's No Escaping Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Muted Earnings

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.7x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • Tesla Is Shutting Down Its Shanghai Plant, Reports Say. It’s Not a Grinch Moment.

    Tesla is closing down production for the rest of the year in China. Don't overreact to the data point.

  • A stock-market indicator with one of the best track records has rare good news for investors

    It’s bullish for the stock market that the average household’s equity allocation has declined as much as it has. The average household’s portfolio allocation to equities is a contrarian indicator, with higher allocations correlated with lower stock-market returns and vice versa. According to econometric tests to which I subjected this and other valuation indicators, it has one of the very best, if not the best, track records when forecasting the stock market’s real total return over the subsequent decade.

  • As Temps Drop, This Energy Play Should Be a 'Peak' Performer

    The "Bomb Cyclone" that was slated to hit the country during the holidays seems an appropriate way to end 2022, which has brought little but bad tidings for investors. The artic blast has also put the focus on natural gas and fuel oil. Given this, it seems a good time to tee up a fast-growing energy producer as this weekend's covered call idea: HighPeak Energy, Inc. .

  • Christmas Shopping? 3 Stocks To Bring Holiday Cheer

    We’re down to the wire now, in the final week of 2022, as the days count down, and it’s time to find the last good stock buys for the year. While the bearish trend of the past year has made cheerful holiday stock shopping more difficult this time around, there are still enough sound stocking-stuffers out there. To start with, even though the main market indexes are down, that doesn’t mean that every individual stock is down. It’s important to remember here that the indexes are averages, put toge