U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.95
    +4.27 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.80
    +34.20 (+1.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0142 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3130
    +0.5330 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,968.96
    -1,028.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.42
    -4.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Biggar break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

ALAMO GROUP TARGETS 50% GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS REDUCTION BY 2030

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALG

SEGUIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today a 2030 target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% as compared to its 2019 base year. This target covers Scope 1 & 2 emissions as defined in The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standards published by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and World Resources Institute. Additional information regarding the Company's sustainability goals and actual emissions for the past three years will be included in its forthcoming 2021 Sustainability Report.

Dan Malone, Alamo Group's Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce an initial 2030 target for reducing our Company's greenhouse gas emissions. Setting meaningful Scope1 & 2 GHG emissions goals is an important step in the right direction. Since 2019, our Company has reduced, in absolute terms, its total energy consumption by about 9%, and we anticipate that we will further reduce it by an additional 30% by 2030. More efficient use of energy, which accounts for 97% of our GHG emissions, will be a primary driver toward achieving our 2030 emissions goal. Investments in LED lighting and energy management systems, as well as energy efficient welding, laser cutting, and air compression equipment have been, and are expected to be, the major contributors in this effort. Installing more efficient heating systems and other building improvements to reduce winter heat loss are also expected to produce significant favorable impacts.

"Not only do we plan to become more energy efficient, but we expect the electric power we use in 2030 will also have a much lower carbon footprint. Our Company plans to make additional investments in onsite renewable power generation facilities, and we will continue to purchase power from renewable and other low carbon sources to incentivize power companies to continue to lower the carbon footprint of electricity taken from the grid.

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We've made very good progress to date, and our early successes have encouraged us to set the more aggressive target. We still have many opportunities to make internal improvements, which not only reduce our GHG emissions, but also provide an excellent return on investment for our shareholders. Scaling up these best practices is an immediate priority while we concurrently develop plans for measuring and implementing sustainable business practices throughout our supply chain."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,200 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of December 31, 2021. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, further reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, our inability to achieve planned ESG-related targets, and other similar impacts, competition, weather, seasonality, currency- related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alamo-group-targets-50-greenhouse-gas-emissions-reduction-by-2030-301497101.html

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Plunged Today

    The value of cruise line stocks plunged on Monday as investors weighed multiple headwinds heading the industry's way. Not only are oil prices spiking, but there's also concern that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could sink consumer discretionary spending on things like cruises. Carnival Corporation's (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares fell as much as 6.9% in trading today, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) dropped 7.9%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) fell 7.4% at one point.

  • Why Shares of Citigroup Are Falling Today

    Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded roughly 4.5% down in the first half hour of trading today after the stock got downgraded by Jefferies. As of 11 a.m. ET, Citigroup had recouped some of those losses and only traded down about 2.2%. Since its highly anticipated investor day last week, analysts have been downgrading Citigroup for its weaker-than-expected medium-term financial targets.

  • This Is The Ultimate Donald Trump Stock: Is DWAC A Buy As Truth Social Launches?

    Donald Trump is one of the world's most famous businessmen. Now investors can throw in their lot with the former President with DWAC stock.

  • Why Rivian Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), an electric vehicle (EV) maker, slid again today as investors grew increasingly concerned about the company's rising vehicle prices. For some context, Rivian told customers last week that the prices of its vehicles were going to increase as the cost of materials has gone up. News that the company was going to raise prices -- by as much as 20% for some model configurations -- sent Rivian's share price reeling.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid activist investor push

    Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) stock soared 86% at the open, the most on record after activist investor Ryan Cohen took a large stake in the retailer and is pushing for changes, including a possible sale of the company.

  • ‘I think we’re going to see some spectacular returns,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, The star manager whose key innovation fund has struggled amid a fallout for tech stocks, is staying upbeat.

  • Analysts Are Updating Their Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Estimates After Its Yearly Results

    Shareholders might have noticed that Victoria's Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO ) filed its annual result this time last week...