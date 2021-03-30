U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.80
    +37.11 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.39
    -1.17 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.90
    -28.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.71 (-2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3100
    +0.5020 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,904.26
    +1,416.80 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.54
    +33.06 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings

Alamos Gold Inc.
·1 min read
All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed its annual information form and 2020 annual report on Form 40-F, including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available at www.alamosgold.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free-of-charge upon request.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5439

The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


