Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth

·3 min read

The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, today announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin's checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.

Zippin's checkout-free platform is helping retailers reimagine their guest experience.

"We've seen the frictionless economy flourish and the demand for Zippin-powered stores soar in quick-serve convenience locations like sports & entertainment, transportation, and higher education," said Krishna Motukuri, CEO and co-founder at Zippin. "Leaders in these segments moved quickly past the concept of checkout-free into the reality of steadily increasing revenues and shopper satisfaction. Alan's experience expanding disruptive B2B SaaS at the enterprise level will accelerate this adoption in more markets."

Zippin's newest hire joins at a time of significant momentum for the company and the checkout-free space generally. Nearly 1.5 million shoppers have been through one of 89 Zippin-powered stores to date, and the company is on track to exceed 10 million this year. Flohr will lead the teams bringing frictionless shopping to retailers looking to delight shoppers, improve efficiency and increase revenues.

Flohr sees Zippin as a natural fit because of the company's advanced computer vision and sensor technology that makes shopping a faster, more enjoyable customer experience. "The potential is extraordinary and I have always been drawn to where technology meets business needs," said the newly appointed SVP of Revenue & Growth for Zippin. "Helping tech companies with proven technology accelerate market growth beyond early adoption is what I do, and I'm excited to bring a set of time-tested techniques, best practices, and sales leadership experience to Zippin."

Flohr will lead teams at Zippin against a backdrop of economic challenges including labor shortages and rising shopper expectations. Most recently Flohr was Chief Revenue Officer at Pathr.ai, a spatial intelligence technology provider focused on improvement in retail operations, merchandising, and customer experience.  He also brings experience as Chief Customer Officer at R4 Technologies to Zippin where he'll harness the AI-driven, checkout-free solution to solve pressing problems for retailers.

About Zippin

Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology, enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Our patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience, banishing checkout lines and self-scanners for good, and letting shoppers zip in and out with their purchases. Zippin's technology is being used by retailers on four continents to power checkout-free experiences in their street-front retail stores, as well as stores, kiosks and concession stands in a wide variety of venues such as stadiums, offices, airports, train stations, hotels, convention centers and residential buildings. For more information, visit https://www.getzippin.com.

For further information contact:
Libby Spicer
353431@email4pr.com 
Tel: 415-640-0610

Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, today announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth.
