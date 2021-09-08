Alan Howard-Backed Private Equity Firm Raises $750M for Crypto Fund

BeInCrypto –

Private equity firm 10T, backed by Alan Howard, raised $750 million for a start-up crypto investment fund.

A Connecticut-based private equity firm 10T recently raised $750 million towards a new crypto investment fund. Founder Dan Tapiero is a crypto-bull with his sights set on the major players in the crypto industry. Prior to 10T, Tapiero worked in the finance industry with Tiger Management, Duquesne Capital Management and SAC Capital Advisors.

Among key backers is billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard. However, the fund also gained the support of public pensions like the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan.

