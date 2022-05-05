U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,271.25
    -24.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,836.00
    -133.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,427.00
    -104.25 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,938.50
    -8.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.74
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.80
    +23.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.61 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -3.15 (-10.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2535
    -0.0100 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5690
    +0.3950 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,598.12
    +1,162.92 (+3.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.33
    +41.00 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.64
    +107.19 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Alan raises another $193 million for its medical one-stop shop startup

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

French startup Alan has raised a new €183 million funding round ($193 million at today’s exchange rate). The company sells its own health insurance products and has expanded to other medical products and services. In other words, Alan wants to build a healthcare super app and a one-stop shop for all your questions and needs when it comes to your health.

“We decided to raise again at the start of the year,” co-founder and CEO Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve told me. “We’ve been receiving some investment requests. We could see that markets could turn around and we didn’t know how long it was going to last. Now, we are self-sustaining and will be until we reach profitability.”

Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the venture fund of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, is leading the round. Existing investors are also participating in this new round, such as Temasek, Index Ventures, Coatue, Ribbit Capital, Exor, Dragoneer and Lakestar.

Today’s round is a Series E round and it comes just a year after the startup raised its €185 million Series D. While Alan has essentially raised the same amount of money twice, the company’s post-money valuation has jumped quite drastically. Last year, the startup was valued at €1.4 billion. It has now reached a €2.7 billion valuation (that’s respectively $1.5 billion and $2.9 billion at today’s exchange rate).

We sell insurance products at cost — more or less. And then we add our membership fee on top. This model works really well Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve

Alan’s core business and biggest revenue source hasn’t changed. The company is a health insurance company built for the 21st century. After getting approval from regulators, Alan has built its own underwriting engine.

The company can now sign up clients of all sizes and from all industries. Big companies can tweak every single parameter to build the right insurance package for them.

As for people who are covered by Alan’s health insurance, the experience is better than with other insurance companies. Alan tries to automate as many processes as possible so that the user experience is as seamless as possible.

For instance, if you’re paying at the doctor’s office and it’s a simple bill, Alan automatically processes the bill and transfers money to your bank account via an instant transfer. The result is that you are often reimbursed before you are back home. France’s national healthcare system will also reimburse its part automatically, but that usually takes a few days.

“We keep rolling out our model, which is 100% based on the loss ratio formula. We sell insurance products at cost — more or less. And then we add our membership fee on top. This model works really well,” Samuelian-Werve said.

And the company has managed to attract 300,000 members so far across 15,000 companies. Alan now says it generates an annualized revenue of €200 million.

Image Credits: Alan

Not just an insurance company

Alan’s founders have been clear about their vision from the very beginning. They don’t just want to build an insurance company. They want to build a healthcare startup that expands beyond insurance products.

Very quickly, users discovered that they can use the Alan app to find a health professional near them using Alan Map. The company is also working with general practitioners so that they can answer your questions from a chat interface.

Not all of those side bets have worked. A year and a half ago, Alan launched Alan Baby, a second app focused on your baby’s health. It provided a mix of content, some community discussions and the ability to start a discussion with a doctor. The company is going to shut down Alan Baby in the coming weeks.

“In 2022 and 2023, mental health is going to be a very high priority. That’s why we decided to shut down Alan Baby so that we could reallocate resources,” Samuelian-Werve told me.

When it comes to mental well-being, Alan offers a consumer app following the acquisition of Jour. There’s also a B2B service called Alan Mind.

The company provides exercises and content. Employees can also contact an expert whenever they need to. Some companies subscribe to Alan Mind exclusively. Others add the Alan Mind package to their existing Alan contract.

Alan acquires Jour and launches mental health service Alan Mind

With Alan Clear, Alan now also offers a way to try on glasses using augmented reality. If you find a pair that you like, you can buy it directly through the app.

By the end of 2025, Alan wants to reach profitability. It will require 3 million members, but the startup also plans to hire 1,000 people by then. The company currently operates in France, Belgium and Spain. There won’t be any new market in 2022, but Alan could launch a new country in 2023.

While Alan has ambitious goals, it currently has a tiny market share. “96% of the French population has health insurance coverage. We still have less than 1% in market share,” Samuelian-Werve said.

“We are at the very beginning of our story. It is a first baby step but everything is still ahead of us,” he added.

Image Credits: Alan

Recommended Stories

  • The Morning After: Meta’s high-end VR headset described as ‘a laptop for the face’

    Today’s tech headlines: EU charges Apple over payment restrictions on iOS devices, Meta’s high-end VR headset described as ’a laptop for the face’, Square Enix sells studios behind Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Why Upstart Is Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial-intelligence (AI)-centric lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 5% higher as of 1:43 p.m. ET today after the company announced a new partnership with Salesforce.com. Also, people on social media are noticing a new piece of information on the website that suggests the company automated a higher percentage of loans in the first quarter of the year. Upstart announced a new partnership with Salesforce this morning called Upstart AI Lending for Salesforce, which enables bank and credit union employees to launch a loan application for borrowers through any mode of communication, whether it's when borrowers are on the phone with customer service or through a QR code.

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • The Fed just raised rates by a half point. Here’s what financial advisers think you should do with your money

    Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.

  • Berkshire buys more Occidental shares, boosts stake to 15.2%

    The purchases were made on Monday and Tuesday and cost about $336 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night. Following the purchases, Berkshire owned about 142.3 million Occidental shares worth approximately $8.8 billion, plus $10 billion of preferred stock it acquired in 2019 to help finance Occidental's purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. Berkshire also has warrants to buy an additional $5 billion of Occidental shares at a slight discount to their Wednesday closing price of $61.57.

  • Shell Posts Record Profit on Soaring Oil and Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc posted its highest quarterly earnings on record, as the company was buoyed by high oil and gas prices despite taking a $3.9 billion accounting charge on its planned exit from Russia.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Rus

  • JD.com, Pinduoduo Added to Chinese Companies Facing Delisting in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators added more than 80 companies, including JD.com Inc., Pinduoduo Inc. and Bilibili Inc., to an expanding list of firms that face possible expulsion from American exchanges because of Beijing’s refusal to allow access to the businesses’ financial audits.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkr

  • Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) A Risky Investment?

    Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of...

  • Why Transocean Was Skyrocketing Today

    Its earnings missed expectations, but investors are optimistic about the future of energy investment.

  • Uber and Lyft struggle to find drivers, DraftKings and FanDuel back California sports betting bill

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the stocks tied with several of the day's trending industry stories.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.

  • Good Times Are Ahead for Lithium Miners as Prices Continue to Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Good times are ahead for producers of lithium, the battery material that’s key to the electrification of transportation. Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborAlbemarle Corp., the world’s No

  • Why Nikola Stock Moved Down Then Up Ahead of Tomorrow's Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares have been on a downtrend the past week, and those declines continued early today. Nikola will provide its 2022 first-quarter update for investors tomorrow before the market opens, and hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET. In its last report for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, the company detailed out the first meaningful revenue forecast in its short history.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower after rally, as traders digest Fed decision

    U.S. stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a rally on Wall Street, when many investors breathed a sigh of relief that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to raise interest rates even more aggressively in the coming months.