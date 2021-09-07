U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,533.75
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,341.00
    -12.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,650.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.98
    -1.31 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    -21.90 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.34
    +0.93 (+5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    -0.0058 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1710
    +0.3520 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,938.84
    -377.64 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,310.64
    +12.91 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.46
    -12.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

An 'Alan Wake' 4K remaster is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC this fall

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The future's looking rosy for Remedy Entertainment after the success of the excellent Control. Not only are more games in that series on the way, the studio is reviving one of its other beloved titles: Alan Wake. A 4K remaster of the atmospheric thriller will arrive this fall. 

Alan Wake Remastered includes the base game and the two expansions: The Signal and The Writer. There will be commentary from creative director Sam Lake too.

Remedy regained the publishing rights to Alan Wake from Microsoft in 2019, but it's Epic Games Publishing that will bring the remaster to various platforms. The new version is coming to the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Alan Wake will also be available on PlayStation consoles for the first time — it's bound for both PS4 and PS5.

The episodic saga debuted on Xbox 360 in 2010 before hitting PCs two years later. Alan Wake vanished from the Steam and Xbox stores in 2017 due to expired music licenses, but it later returned to the storefronts after Microsoft resolved the issue.

Remedy has kept the legacy of Alan Wake alive over the past decade. Along with several nods toward the game in Control, the latter had a full-on crossover with Alan Wake in its AWE expansion. An Alan Wake sequel is reportedly in the works as well.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ will be Sony’s last free PS4-to-PS5 upgrade

    Sony caused a stir last week by confirming that it wouldn’t offer a next-gen upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West. In a blog post about preordering the game, Sony revealed that there would be a staggering number of versions available. Surprisingly, the standard physical and digital versions did not include a free PS5 upgrade. The … The post ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ will be Sony’s last free PS4-to-PS5 upgrade appeared first on BGR.

  • How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

    Ready to switch out your old console for the latest model? Keep on reading

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Afterpay Acquisition Will Add Credit Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices plunge

    Bonds issued by indebted developer China Evergrande Group slumped on Monday after a ratings downgrade led to restrictions on their use as collateral, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trade. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Broadcom: Broad Demand Still Makes it a Buy

    Broadcom (AVGO) reported its fiscal Q3 results late last week with revenues of $6.78 billion, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing consensus estimates of $6.74 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.96 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $6.85 per share. The company reported earnings of $5.40 per share in the prior-year period. In fiscal Q4, AVGO has projected revenues of $7.35 billion while adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 61% of its projected revenue. Broadcom is a designer, supplier,

  • Watch that email carefully: Scammers pushing stimulus stories to steal bank account numbers, more

    IRS warns of record uptick in scammers using badly worded texts and emails about Economic Impact Payments and how to get that money.

  • How you can land an extra-low mortgage rate with the help of 'points'

    It's a popular method for scoring an even cheaper rate.

  • ZF Group CEO: Relief From Chip Shortage in Early 2023

    Sep.07 -- Wolf-Henning Scheider, chief executive officer at ZF Group, discusses the issues he’s seeing with supply chains throughout the world, the company’s shift from manufacturing transmissions to electric power trains, and the support they’re seeing from the German government. He speaks to Bloomberg’s Matt Miller on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open” from the sidelines of IAA Mobility 2021 event in Munich.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade

    The direction of the USD/JPY on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 109.707.

  • 1-800-Flowers.com to hire more than 10,000 seasonal workers for the holidays

    Gifting company 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will hire more than 10,000 seasonal workers in the U.S. for the holidays, in line with last year. Brands in the 1-800-Flowers.com portfolio include Harry & David, the eponymous brand, PersonalizationMall.com and The Popcorn Factory. Most of the roles, which will be part-time and full-time, will be in Oregon, Illinois and Ohio, including some work-from-home jobs. Companies have struggled to find workers over recent months. Shares of 1-80

  • BOE’s Saunders Says Any Rate Rise in Next Year Will Be Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England’s most hawkish policy maker says even if interest rates rise in the next year, it’ll be a limited shift.Michael Saunders, the Monetary Policy Committee’s sole dissenter at the U.K. central bank’s August meeting, said that if the economy evolves as forecast, it might be right to think rates will go up in the next year or so. The BOE’s current policy stance risks “pers

  • Run-it-Hot Eurozone Economy Robs Junk Bond Market of Real Yield

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s economy is getting too hot for its credit market.Inflation-adjusted yields on junk-rated debt have turned negative for the first time ever after euro-area consumer prices jumped to a decade-high in August, leaving fund managers to worry about not just the risk of default but also price growth.Sub-zero yields have long been the scourge of European sovereign debt, sending investors into riskier realms to chase returns. As central banks flood markets with liquidity to rescue

  • Nordstrom: Unlikely to Outperform

    Without a doubt, department stores have been disrupted by e-commerce. Yet Nordstrom (JWN) has managed to continue growing, despite e-commerce threats. However, growth has typically been in the low single digits the past several years. Although the stock is well off its all-time highs, there isn't enough evidence to suggest that Nordstrom will be able to outperform an index fund in the long run. I am neutral on Nordstrom stock. Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that sells apparel, shoes, accessorie

  • Deutsche Telekom lifts T-Mobile US stake in SoftBank swap deal

    Deutsche Telekom has struck a $7 billion share-swap deal with SoftBank Group to increase its stake in U.S. unit T-Mobile and sold its Dutch unit in a major shake-up that strengthens the German group's transatlantic focus. As a result of the two deals announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Telekom will raise its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% to 48.4%, bringing CEO Tim Hoettges closer to his goal of securing direct control over the $170 billion U.S. telecoms operator. SoftBank will in return receive cash and a 4.5% stake in Deutsche Telekom, establishing a direct shareholding relationship after the Japanese group sold its U.S. Sprint unit to T-Mobile https://www.reuters.com/article/us-sprint-corp-m-a-t-mobile-us-idUSKBN1I00PH in a deal that closed in early 2020.

  • Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG will use proceeds from the sale of its Dutch unit to acquire a greater stake in T-Mobile US Inc., deepening its shift to the U.S. market where it leads the industry in the next generation of mobile technology. Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the private equity firms said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the

  • Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer

    LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Global shares posted their longest winning streak in three months on Monday, aided by the chance of low interest rates for longer in the United States and talk of more stimulus in Japan and China, while oil slid as the Saudis cut prices for Asian customers.

  • Nikkei 225 Touches 30,000 as Reshuffle Extends Japan Stock Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 Stock Average touched a level above 30,000 for the first time since April as a reshuffle of the blue-chip gauge added to a wave of positive sentiment on Japanese equities.SoftBank Group Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd. were the largest contributors to a 0.9% climb in the Nikkei 225, which closed at 29,916.14. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the broader Topix, which advanced 1.1%. Both measures capped their seventh-straight day of gains, pushing the Nikkei