'Alan Wake Remastered' is now available on the Switch

The remastered version of Alan Wake is now available on the Nintendo eShop, just in time for Halloween. It was initially released for Windows, PS4 and PS5, as well as Xbox One and Xbox X|S in October 2021. But in May this year, Remedy Entertainment’s creative director Sam Lake revealed that the cult classic will also be making its way to the Switch. Alan Wake Remastered, with all its DLCs, will set you back $30 / €30 / £25 on the eShop, but it's currently being sold with a launch discount of 20 percent.

The game is a story-driven action adventure that follows a thriller novelist whose wife disappeared during a vacation in a small town. While he witnesses his wife being dragged into the lake by an unknown force, he loses consciousness and only wakes up a week after the incident. Wake then finds a manuscript he appears to have written, but which he has no memory of, with events that were coming true. Events, such as townspeople getting taken or possess by supernatural forces.

The horror game will only be available as a digital download for the Switch, and the developer told us that it will not be releasing physical copies for the console. Remedy is also working on a sequel for the game, which will be released for the PC, Xbox Series X/S and the PS5 in 2023. The developer has yet to reveal its exact plot, but it released a teaser late last year that will give you a glimpse of the sequel's creepy setting.