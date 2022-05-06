Alaris Announces the Trustee Election Results from its Unitholder Meeting

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX:AD.UN) is pleased to announce the results of voting on the election of trustees at its annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 6, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominee trustees recommended by management and listed in the Trust’s information circular and proxy statement dated March 21, 2022 was elected as a trustee for a term ending at the next annual meeting of unitholders. The results of the voting for each individual trustee are set forth below:



Trustee For Withhold Jay Ripley 11,344,624 (99.49%) 57,583 (0.51%) E. Mitchell Shier 10,841,546 (95.08%) 560,661 (4.92%) Stephen King 11,344,730 (99.50%) 57,477 (0.50%) Robert Bertram 11,080,841 (97.18%) 321,366 (2.82%) Sophia Langlois 11,100,306 (97.35%) 301,901 (2.65%) Kim Lynch Proctor 11,331,445 (99.38%) 70,762 (0.62%)

“Alaris would like to thank Mary Ritchie for her 14 years of service to Alaris. Mary was an excellent board member and made significant contributions to Alaris’ success over the years,” said Steve King, President and CEO.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Alaris’ profile later today.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

About Alaris:

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

