What Is Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALRM) Share Price Doing?

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Alarm.com Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Alarm.com Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Alarm.com Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 6.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alarm.com Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $61.65, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Alarm.com Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Alarm.com Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Alarm.com Holdings, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ALRM appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALRM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ALRM should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Alarm.com Holdings.

