Alarm Monitoring Market to record USD 10.66 Bn incremental growth; Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., and Allegion Public Ltd. Co. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alarm monitoring market size is expected to grow by USD 10.66 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, and Guardian Protection Services Inc. among others as key vendors. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key products offered by vendors, growth strategies adopted by them, and potential revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Understand the scope of our full report. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The global alarm monitoring market is intensely competitive and fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. The vendors in the market compete in various factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. They are adopting different strategies to increase their market shares. The market is expected to experience a sizable production capacity during the forecast period as competitors are expected to expand their presence in traditionally low-penetrated markets. The competitors are classified as dominant, strong, and favorable. Companies with larger market shares and greater brand equity are termed market dominants. The following are identified as dominant players in the market.

  • Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd

  • ADT INC.

  • Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

  • Allied Universal

  • API Group Corp.

  • Global Security Solutions WLL

  • Guardian Protection Services Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Monitronics International Inc.

  • Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Secom Co. Ltd.

  • Securitas AB

  • Slomins Inc.

  • Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

  • Swann Communications Ltd

  • Vector Security Inc

  • Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Key drivers and challenges

The increasing prevalence of crimes globally has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rise in fraudulent and counterfeit alarm monitoring systems might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alarm monitoring market report covers the following areas:

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global alarm monitoring market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

Identify major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market. Download Free Sample Report

Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist alarm monitoring market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the alarm monitoring the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the alarm monitoring market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alarm monitoring market vendors

Alarm Monitoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co. Ltd., Securitas AB, Slomins Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swann Communications Ltd, Vector Security Inc, and Vivint Smart Home Inc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Wired telecommunication network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cellular wireless network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wireless radio network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 IP network - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd

  • 10.4 ADT INC.

  • 10.5 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

  • 10.6 Allied Universal

  • 10.7 API Group Corp.

  • 10.8 Global Security Solutions WLL

  • 10.9 Guardian Protection Services Inc.

  • 10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alarm-monitoring-market--to-record-usd-10-66-bn-incremental-growth-ademco-security-group-pte-ltd-adt-inc-and-allegion-public-ltd-co-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301642697.html

SOURCE Technavio

