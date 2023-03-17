U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

Alarum to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

Alarum Technologies Ltd.
·4 min read
Alarum Technologies Ltd.
Alarum Technologies Ltd.

The Company Will Host a Conference Call on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, before the Nasdaq market opens on Friday, March 31, 2023.


Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on March 31, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date:

Friday, March 31, 2023

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

Israel Toll Free:

1 809 406 247

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum +1-972523044404.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay HERE and on the Company’s website at https://alarum.io/

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through April 28, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13737029

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Alarum and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.

Visit our new website

Follow us on Twitter

Subscribe to our new YouTube channel

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the timing of releasing financial results and the timing of the respective conference call. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404
investors@alarum.io 


