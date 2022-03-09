Alaska Air Cargo selects IBS Software's iCargo for its Air Cargo business

SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software, a worldwide leader of SaaS solutions to the travel industry, has signed a long-term agreement with Alaska Air Cargo to transform and modernize its air cargo IT ecosystem. IBS Software will implement its full suite cargo management solution across the air cargo business of Alaska Airlines.

IBS Software Logo

iCargo will digitally transform Alaska Air Cargo's sales & inventory, cargo terminal operations, air mail handling and revenue accounting, and mobile applications. Additionally, iCargo will enable the airline to have an end-to-end view of its air cargo value chain activities and provide important operational insights across the entire network.

The enhanced messaging and communication capabilities of iCargo will also ensure that Alaska Air Cargo can connect seamlessly with customers and partners in near real-time for better collaboration, resulting in faster decisions and better business outcomes.

"Selecting IBS Software's iCargo was a strategic decision, and part of our digital transformation program," said Adam Drouhard, managing director, Alaska Air Cargo. "This fully integrated solution will allow us to re-imagine and deliver a truly digital air cargo ecosystem of solutions to our employees, while creating a seamless business experience for our customers."

"IBS Software is proud to partner with Alaska Air Cargo and be part of its digital cargo transformation. We welcome Alaska Air Cargo to the growing iCargo family of airlines and ground handlers and believe it's the start of a great journey for both of our companies," said Sam Shukla, Vice President of The Americas Region at IBS Software.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover flight & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/ .

Story continues

iCargo is an industry leading integrated solution that supports end-to-end business functions such as cargo reservations, rating, manifesting, import & export operations, warehouse management, revenue accounting, air mail handling and revenue management of cargo carrying airlines and ground handlers. iCargo follows the air cargo industry best practices and is fully compliant with global industry standards and initiatives such as Cargo iQ, C-XML, ONE Record, e-AWB and e-Freight in general.

For media enquiries, please email the Corporate Communications team: CorpComm@ibsplc.com.

About Alaska Air Cargo

Alaska Air Cargo serves over 100 destinations in North America with an extensive network and more than 1,200 daily flights. Providing a variety of reliable shipping services, Alaska Air Cargo utilizes a fleet of 737 freighters serving 20 communities in the state of Alaska as well as offering belly cargo service on a fleet of over 300 passenger planes serving the Continental U.S., Canada, Hawaii, Mexico and Costa Rica.

IBS Software to implement iCargo at Alaska Air Cargo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-cargo-selects-ibs-softwares-icargo-for-its-air-cargo-business-301498811.html

SOURCE IBS Software