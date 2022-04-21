Alaska Air Group reports first quarter 2022 results
SEATTLE, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2022 and provided outlook for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.
"Alaska has a proven track record and a resilient business model that delivers in good times and through challenging ones. We are on course to deliver 6% to 9% adjusted pre-tax margins in 2022, as we recently announced at our investor day," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "March results were particularly strong, marked by our highest cash sales month in history and revenues that exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began. Our people are working hard to get our airline back to its pre-COVID size and to return to growth from there, all while delivering the operational excellence that we're known for. It's an honor to have our company's hard work recognized by Air Transport World as the 2022 Global Airline of the Year."
Financial Results:
Reported net loss for the first quarter of 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $143 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $131 million, or $1.05 per share in the first quarter of 2021.
Reported net loss for the first quarter of 2022, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $167 million, or $1.33 per share, compared to a net loss, excluding special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $436 million or $3.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2021.
Generated $287 million in operating cash flow for the first quarter, driven by increased advance bookings as both leisure and business demand for air travel continue to recover.
Held $2.9 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022.
Ended the quarter with a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 50%, within our target range of 40% to 50%.
Operational Updates:
Announced plans to accelerate the transition of Alaska's mainline fleet to all-Boeing and introduced new plans to transition Horizon's regional fleet to all-Embraer jets by the end of 2023. This transition is expected to drive significant economic benefits through cost savings, operational simplicity and better fuel efficiency.
Extended the co-branded Mileage Plan credit card agreement with Bank of America through 2030, providing expanded guest benefits and accelerating Alaska's strategic growth plans in the West Coast.
Modified the Boeing aircraft order to include six firm and 41 option 737-10 aircraft and 10 firm 737-8 aircraft. The new mix of aircraft types provides an optimal fleet for our network and anticipated growth.
Announced plans to renovate and expand Alaska lounges in Seattle and Portland to provide additional capacity and enhanced amenities, with both expected to open by 2026.
Received nine Boeing 737-9 aircraft, bringing the total number of 737-9s in our fleet to 20.
Added Air Tahiti Nui as a new global Mileage Plan partner, allowing our guests to earn miles flying nonstop between Seattle or Los Angeles and French Polynesia.
Expanded codeshare agreement with Finnair, bringing total codeshare growth to more than 250 routes since Alaska's entrance into the oneworld alliance in 2021.
Recognition and Awards:
Awarded the 2022 Airline of the Year by Air Transport World, given to an airline each year in recognition of outstanding performance, innovation and superior service.
Named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting Alaska's commitment to make meaningful changes in the climate impact of aviation.
Environmental, Social and Governance Updates:
Announced Patricia Bedient as the next chair of Alaska Air Group's Board of Directors, replacing Brad Tilden effective May 5, 2022.
Launched the Ascend Pilot Academy in partnership with Hillsboro Aero Academy, providing aspiring pilots a simpler and more financially accessible path to become a commercial pilot at Horizon and Alaska.
Alongside other oneworld partners, signed two offtake agreements to procure sustainable aviation fuel for California operations, beginning in 2024.
The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net loss per share (EPS) for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
Dollars
EPS
Dollars
EPS
GAAP net loss per share
$ (143)
$ (1.14)
$ (131)
$ (1.05)
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
—
(411)
(3.31)
Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments
(107)
(0.85)
(22)
(0.18)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges(a)
75
0.60
18
0.14
Special items - restructuring charges(b)
—
—
11
0.09
Income tax effect of reconciling items above
8
0.06
99
0.80
Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share
$ (167)
$ (1.33)
$ (436)
$ (3.51)
(a)
Special items - fleet transition and related charges in the three months ended March 31, 2022 are primarily comprised of impairment charges associated on the Q400 fleet that will be retired from the operating service by the end of 2023.
(b)
Special items - restructuring charges in the three months ended March 31, 2021 represent adjustments to total estimated cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors.
Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.
A conference call regarding the first quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PDT on April 21, 2022. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook
Q2 Expectation(a)
Capacity (ASMs) % change versus 2019(a)
Down 6% to 9%
Revenue passengers % change versus 2019(a)
Down 10% to 12%
Passenger load factor
85% to 88%
Total revenue % change versus 2019(a)
Up 5% to 8%
Cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items (CASMex) % change versus 2019(a)
Up 16% to 19%
Economic fuel cost per gallon
$3.25 to $3.30
Non-operating expense
$7 million to $9 million
Adjusted tax rate
~24% to 25%
(a)
Due to the unusual nature of 2021 and 2020, all 2022 comparisons are versus the second quarter of 2019.
We recently reduced Q2 scheduled capacity in response to shortfalls in throughput from our pilot training department versus what was originally planned. For this reason, coupled with our commitment to exit the Airbus A320 fleet on an accelerated timeline, as well as persistent high oil prices, we have reduced our planned capacity growth modestly as compared to previous expectations.
For these reasons, we've also reduced our full year 2022 capacity expectations from up 1% to 3% versus 2019, to flat to down 3% versus 2019. As a direct result of the reduction in full year capacity expectations, we expect full year 2022 CASMex to be up 6% to 8% compared to our prior expectation of up 3% to 5%. We continue to expect full year 2022 adjusted pre-tax margins between 6% and 9%.
References in this update to "Air Group," "Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Some of these risks include competition, labor costs, relations and availability, general economic conditions including those associated with pandemic recovery, increases in operating costs including fuel, inability to meet cost reduction, ESG and other strategic goals, seasonal fluctuations in demand and financial results, supply chain risks, events that negatively impact aviation safety and security, and changes in laws and regulations that impact our business. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and in our subsequent SEC filings. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, assumptions or beliefs and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service, and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
$ 1,511
$ 659
129 %
Mileage Plan other revenue
112
94
19 %
Cargo and other
58
44
32 %
Total Operating Revenues
1,681
797
111 %
Operating Expenses
Wages and benefits
606
493
23 %
Variable incentive pay
36
33
9 %
Payroll Support Program grant wage offset
—
(411)
NM
Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses
347
203
71 %
Aircraft maintenance
135
81
67 %
Aircraft rent
73
62
18 %
Landing fees and other rentals
138
129
7 %
Contracted services
78
51
53 %
Selling expenses
58
33
76 %
Depreciation and amortization
102
97
5 %
Food and beverage service
41
23
78 %
Third-party regional carrier expense
42
30
40 %
Other
152
105
45 %
Special items - fleet transition and related charges
75
18
NM
Special items - restructuring charges
—
11
.
NM
Total Operating Expenses
1,883
958
97 %
Operating Loss
(202)
(161)
25 %
Non-operating Income (Expense)
Interest income
7
7
— %
Interest expense
(27)
(32)
(16) %
Interest capitalized
2
3
(33) %
Other - net
14
10
40 %
Total Non-operating Expense
(4)
(12)
(67) %
Loss Before Income Tax
(206)
(173)
Income tax benefit
(63)
(42)
Net Loss
$ (143)
$ (131)
Basic Loss Per Share
$ (1.14)
$ (1.05)
Diluted Loss Per Share
$ (1.14)
$ (1.05)
Shares used for computation:
Basic
125.984
124.299
Diluted
125.984
124.299
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 628
$ 470
Marketable securities
2,262
2,646
Total cash and marketable securities
2,890
3,116
Receivables - net
658
546
Inventories and supplies - net
78
62
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
348
196
Total Current Assets
3,974
3,920
Property and Equipment
Aircraft and other flight equipment
8,244
8,127
Other property and equipment
1,529
1,489
Deposits for future flight equipment
283
384
10,056
10,000
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
3,814
3,862
Total Property and Equipment - Net
6,242
6,138
Other Assets
Operating lease assets
1,541
1,453
Goodwill and intangible assets
2,042
2,044
Other noncurrent assets
411
396
Other Assets
3,994
3,893
Total Assets
$ 14,210
$ 13,951
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
(in millions, except share amounts)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 299
$ 200
Accrued wages, vacation and payroll taxes
367
457
Air traffic liability
1,643
1,163
Other accrued liabilities
659
625
Deferred revenue
1,038
912
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
272
268
Current portion of long-term debt
292
366
Total Current Liabilities
4,570
3,991
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion
2,078
2,173
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
1,357
1,279
Deferred income taxes
509
578
Deferred revenue
1,394
1,446
Obligation for pension and postretirement medical benefits
302
305
Other liabilities
363
378
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
3,925
3,986
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 5,000,000 shares, none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized: 400,000,000 shares, Issued: 2022 -
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
503
494
Treasury stock (common), at cost: 2022 - 9,349,944 shares; 2021 - 9,349,944 shares
(674)
(674)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(292)
(262)
Retained earnings
4,099
4,242
3,637
3,801
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 14,210
$ 13,951
SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
(in millions)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$ (143)
$ (131)
Non-cash reconciling items
182
137
Changes in working capital
248
161
Net cash provided by operating activities
287
167
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(288)
(27)
Other investing activities
327
(516)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
39
(543)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
(168)
82
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
158
(294)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
494
1,386
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$ 652
$ 1,092
OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)
Alaska Air Group, Inc.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Change
Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)
Revenue passengers (000)
8,694
4,666
86.3%
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
10,586
5,393
96.3%
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
13,783
10,397
32.6%
Load factor
76.8%
51.9%
24.9 pts
Yield
14.27¢
12.22¢
16.8%
RASM
12.20¢
7.67¢
59.1%
CASMex(b)
10.61¢
10.93¢
(2.9)%
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$2.62
$1.79
46.4%
Fuel gallons (000,000)
173
126
37.3%
ASMs per gallon
79.9
82.4
(3.0)%
Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)
21,582
17,140
25.9%
Mainline Operating Statistics:
Revenue passengers (000)
6,566
3,151
108.4%
RPMs (000,000) "traffic"
9,512
4,589
107.3%
ASMs (000,000) "capacity"
12,387
8,853
39.9%
Load factor
76.8%
51.8%
25.0 pts
Yield
13.06¢
11.02¢
18.5%
RASM
11.30¢
7.11¢
58.9%
CASMex(b)
9.64¢
10.08¢
(4.4)%
Economic fuel cost per gallon(b)
$2.61
$1.77
47.5%
Fuel gallons (000,000)
146
98
49.0%
ASMs per gallon
85.0
90.3
(5.9)%
Average number of FTEs
16,336
12,473
31.0%
Aircraft utilization
9.5
8.5
11.8%
Average aircraft stage length
1,334
1,303
2.4
Operating fleet(d)
225
201
24 a/c
Regional Operating Statistics:(c)
Revenue passengers (000)
2,128
1,515
...