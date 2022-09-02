U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    +0.64 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    +13.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    17.91
    +0.24 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9956
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1520
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,976.67
    -104.80 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.97
    -6.70 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Alaska Air Group to webcast Cowen Conference

·1 min read

SEATTLE, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, will webcast a fireside chat with Chief Financial Officer Shane Tackett at 12:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from the Cowen 15th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)
(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-webcast-cowen-conference-301617351.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

