U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,197.05
    +41.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.98
    +186.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,661.17
    +190.18 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.34
    +12.07 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.96
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.00
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    27.87
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2219
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4158
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7970
    -0.1430 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,453.15
    +3,958.53 (+11.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.03
    +117.38 (+13.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Alaska Air Group to webcast fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Transportation & Industrials Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a presentation by CEO Ben Minicucci and CFO Shane Tackett at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 25, 2021, in New York City 9:10AM Eastern Daylight Time. Interested parties may watch the webcast via the link available at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)
(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-webcast-fireside-chat-at-the-wolfe-research-transportation--industrials-conference-301298105.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

Recommended Stories

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? General Motors' EV Momentum Faces First Big Test

    GM stock's EV and AV progress fueled breakouts in late 2020 and early 2021, yet now General Motors has both technical and fundamental questions to answer.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Analyst Buy Rating?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trading on Strong Side of Short-Term Pivot at 108.632

    Last week’s price action suggests the direction of the USD/JPY will be determined by trader reaction to 108.632.

  • ‘Naive’ Credit-Market Fix in Sweden Dismays $130 Billion Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s latest proposal to reform its illiquid credit market is doomed to fail.That’s the verdict of the head of fixed-income at Alecta, one of the country’s biggest pension managers with $130 billion in assets.The Swedish corporate bond market came to a standstill during a pandemic-induced selloff early last year. More than 30 credit funds were forced to halt redemptions as they fought back the panic that ensued when investors realized just how illiquid their holdings really were. The solution, according to the Swedish financial watchdog, was to let the industry come up with its own fix.But that fix -- the daily publication of aggregate transactions -- won’t do the trick, according to Tony Persson, who oversees Alecta’s bond and currencies portfolio from Stockholm. That’s because the focus on transparency fails to address the underlying issue that the secondary market is simply too shallow to remain liquid during a crisis.“Do I think things will get better now? No, because there is a built-in challenge with a market that has a small turnover in relation to the outstanding stock of bonds,” he said in an interview.“If you think adding post-trade price information solves the Swedish bond market’s inherent challenge, you are at best naive,” he said.With companies as big as Volvo AB and Electrolux AB issuing debt in kronor, Sweden’s failure to address the shortcomings in its credit market could have far-reaching consequences. Many of the country’s largest corporations turn to the vastly more liquid euro or dollar markets when issuing debt, with names like Hennes & Mauritz AB and Ericsson AB shunning the krona market altogether.To be sure, since last year’s meltdown Sweden’s corporate bond market has bounced back thanks in large part to central bank purchases that form part of a pandemic relief program. Most of the issuance has come from a debt-fueled real estate sector, whose bonds now make up more than half the total market. That lopsidedness has prompted some investors to adjust their portfolios to reduce exposure to the bonds.The decision to publish daily trading data was put forward by the Swedish Securities Markets Association. It’s due to take effect no later than July 1, and will be delivered by affiliates of Nordic Trustee.Persson says such “transparency projects” don’t get to the root of the problem.“If you work in such a market, you must adapt your asset management to reality and not base your business model on the belief that it is possible to sell bonds on a large scale in a stressed market,” he said.Jonas Osterlund, head of credit sales at SEB AB in Stockholm, agrees. The effort at transparency “will not improve liquidity,” he said in an interview.He points to Norway, where Nordic Trustee has been publishing pricing data since 2013, without the extra transparency leading to a more liquid market.“The main problem [in Sweden] is that the underlying asset is illiquid but the funds offer daily trading,” he said.Sweden’s financial watchdog has in the meantime acknowledged that more measures might be needed to get the country’s credit market to function better. Next month, the Financial Supervisory Authority is due to present two reports, one on liquidity tools for funds and one on liquidity management in funds, according to Victoria Ericsson, a spokeswoman for the FSA.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Liberty Steel to sell UK assets, in talks with Credit Suisse

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel Group said on Monday it would sell several UK assets and was holding talks with Credit Suisse about a standstill deal for its Australian unit after the collapse of Liberty's key lender Greensill Capital. Gupta's family conglomerate had been seeking refinancing of its cash-starved web of businesses in steel, aluminium and energy after supply chain finance firm Greensill filed for insolvency in March. It said on Monday it was planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency is attempting to stabilize after being cut in half from April’s $64,800 high. Here’s what the charts are projecting.

  • UK's Labour pushes for vote on U.S. minimum corporation tax plan

    Britain's main opposition Labour Party said it will push for a vote in parliament on Monday over support for U.S. plans to introduce a global minimum corporation tax rate. The U.S. Treasury Department earlier this week said it would accept a floor of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The Biden administration's proposed Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income tax (GILTI) rate of 21%, aimed at capturing revenue shifted by companies to tax-haven countries, was widely viewed as a starting point for renewed OECD talks on a global minimum tax.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • Heard of ‘contagious unemployment’? It’s one theory why companies have difficulty hiring workers

    ‘Unemployed workers send over 10 times as many job applications in a month as their employed peers, but are less than half as likely per application to make a move.’

  • Bitcoin is officially a new asset class: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs makes the call: Cryptocurrency should now be considered an asset class.

  • Jobs are back—but pay isn’t

    Pay for open jobs is lower than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting there may be no labor shortage at all.