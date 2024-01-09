Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,798.25
    -3.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,888.00
    -45.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,795.25
    -8.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,999.80
    -4.30 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.24 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.50
    +6.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0967
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0020
    -0.0400 (-0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    13.08
    -0.27 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2761
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5540
    -0.6650 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,913.93
    +3,480.39 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.19
    +4.58 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,858.63
    +481.21 (+1.44%)
     

Alaska Air says loose hardware found on some of its 737 MAX 9 fleet

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 Boeing 737-9 MAX

(Reuters) - Alaska Air said on Monday its technicians found some loose hardware in the door plug area on some of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet.

U.S. regulators grounded 171 MAX 9 planes after a door plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines-operated flight not long after taking off from a Portland, Oregon, airport on Friday, forcing pilots to scramble to land the plane safely.

"As our maintenance technicians began preparing our 737-9 MAX fleet for inspections, they accessed the area in question," Alaska Air said, referring to the door plug panel area.

"Initial reports from our technicians indicate some loose hardware was visible on some aircraft."

Earlier in the day, United Airlines said it had found loose bolts on multiple grounded MAX 9 aircraft, raising new concerns among industry experts about how its best-selling jet family is manufactured.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Rashmi Aich)

Advertisement