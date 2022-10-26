U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,837.00
    -33.25 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,793.00
    -84.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,493.00
    -220.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.40
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.47
    +1.15 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.70
    +11.70 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    +0.0041 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0630
    -0.0450 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    28.48
    -1.37 (-4.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1564
    +0.0092 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2290
    -0.7880 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,545.46
    +1,260.93 (+6.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.42
    +35.03 (+7.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,971.89
    -41.59 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Alaska Airlines Orders 52 Boeing 737 MAX Jets to Further Modernize Fleet

·2 min read

- Carrier exercises existing options on 737-9 and 737-10 airplanes

- 737 MAX fuel efficiency and reliability support Alaska Airlines growth strategy

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Alaska Airlines today announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. With the order, the airline is advancing its efforts to build one of the most efficient and sustainable fleets in the industry.

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022— Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. Shown here, an Alaska Airlines 737-10. (Image credit: Boeing)
SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022— Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Alaska Airlines announced the carrier is expanding its 737 MAX fleet with an order for 52 airplanes, exercising options for an additional 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets. Shown here, an Alaska Airlines 737-10. (Image credit: Boeing)

"This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "We're proud of the strong financial foundation that uniquely positions Alaska to make this commitment to our future, and of the fantastic partnership we share with our hometown aircraft manufacturer at Boeing."

The 737 MAX family provides the carrier with enhanced reliability and improved fuel efficiency to help meet its short- and long-term growth strategy. With the new agreement, Alaska's unfilled orderbook for 737 MAXs totals more than 100 jets. By the end of 2023, the airline expects to have an all-Boeing mainline fleet.

"As Alaska Airlines sustainably grows its fleet, the 737 MAX family offers environmental performance and flexibility to expand service across its route network," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Built in our Renton factory near Alaska's headquarters in Washington state, these airplanes will carry passengers to destinations for years to come."

Alaska Airlines currently operates 35 737-9 airplanes, which the airline configures to seat 178 passengers. With Boeing's largest and most efficient single-aisle jet, the airline will utilize the 737-10 to provide further route flexibility and service. The 737-10 can seat 204 passengers in a two-class configuration with a range of 3,100 nautical miles.The 737 MAX reduces fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

Contact        
Adam Mertz
International Sales Communications
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
+1 206-240-1786
adam.j.mertz@boeing.com

Jessica Kowal
Boeing Media Relations
+1 206-660-6849
jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-orders-52-boeing-737-max-jets-to-further-modernize-fleet-301659378.html

SOURCE Boeing

Recommended Stories

  • Alaska Air to buy another 52 Boeing 737 MAX jets, the airline's largest ever commitment for future aircraft

    Alaska Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it is buying 52 Boeing 737 MAX jets through the exercising of options, representing the air carrier's largest commitment for future aircraft in its history. Financial terms of the order were not disclosed. The purchases, which are for delivery between 2024 and 2027, will increase Alaska Air's 737 MAX fleet to 146 jets. Alaska Air said it currently operates a fleet of 35 737-9 aircraft, and expects to accept delivery of another 43 MAX aircraft betwee

  • Boeing Stock Dips After Earnings. What to Focus On.

    The areospace company reported quarterly free cash flow in the quarter of $2.9 billion, well ahead of Wall Street projections for $1 billion.

  • Boeing stock slips on widening Q3 loss and revenue miss amid ‘challenging environment’

    Revenue and earnings were significantly impacted by losses on Boeing’s fixed-price defense development programs

  • Boeing Losses Mount On Defense Unit Challenges; BA Stock Climbs

    Boeing and GE stock gained after Boeing reported widening losses, but a sharp turnaround in is free cash flow.

  • After losing 30% in the past year, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    A look at the shareholders of The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group...

  • Better Buy: Norwegian Cruise Lines vs. Carnival

    Companies invest in new ships to expand, control costs, and differentiate the experience enough to keep pricing and occupancy rates up. It's a delicate balancing act since pricing too high can lower occupancy levels while pricing too low to win market share can destroy profitability and sink the stock price. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Carnival are in a good position on pricing since there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel.

  • Ford revamps Louisville-made Escape for 2023 (PHOTOS)

    Ford Motor Co.'s (NYSE: F) Escape SUV will get a revamp in 2023. The compact SUV's makeover includes a new ST-Line series, available 13.2-inch display with cloud-connected SYNC 4 Technology and new advanced driver-assistance system technologies, according to a news release. “The new Escape is the perfect getaway vehicle,” brand manager Adrienne Zaski said in the release.

  • MSC Puts Royal Caribbean, Carnival on Notice With Huge Move

    If you picture the whole cruise experience (beautiful poolside views, drink packages, and even roller coasters these days) you're probably thinking of a ship from Royal Caribbean , Carnival Cruise Line or Norwegian Cruise Line . Kline noted the "two ships currently sailing from Florida have lots of positives, but nothing that specifically equals Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis and Quantum-class ships or Carnival's Mardi Gras and (upcoming) Celebration flagships."

  • The 2023 Toyota Crown: This could be the beginning of the end of the SUV craze.

    The Toyota Crown is a full-size sedan with twists. It comes only as a hybrid, rides a bit higher than a regular sedan, and all-wheel drive is standard.

  • Another EV Price Cut In China. This Is Getting Real.

    Prices for the electric Aito M5 sedan and M7 SUV are coming down in China. EV price cuts might trouble investors.

  • GM Dials Back EV Sales Target, Following Upbeat Earnings Report

    The auto maker posted a 37% rise in third-quarter profit while warning that battery-production challenges could slow its electric-vehicle rollout.

  • This Brand-new Cruise Ship Has a 10-story Slide, an Escape Room, and 8 Luxe Restaurants

    Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, 'Prima,' just made its U.S. debut, with a ship-within-a-ship concept, Zen zones, Broadway-style entertainment, and so much more.

  • Elon Musk Wants a Washington Agency to Embrace the Digital Age

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnA few weeks from now, Tesla will notify owners of almost 1.1 million vehicles about a safety issue the electric-car maker already started addressing last month.The U

  • Volkswagen to rake in almost half of Spain's EV subsidies

    Volkswagen's Spanish subsidiary SEAT will rake in almost half of the nearly 900 million euros ($888 million) in government subsidies allocated for electric vehicle development, Spain's Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. Volkswagen said in a statement it would now analyse the ministry's decision and study its impact so that planned investment projects could be carried out with maximum effectiveness. The state funds, part of the so-called PERTE scheme promoting the production of electric and connected vehicles, will be doled out to 10 e-mobility projects submitted by companies that also include carmakers Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Renault and Peugeot.

  • GreenPower's BEAST and Nano BEAST All-Electric School Buses Eligible for Purchase Under Today's EPA Announcement

    GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today lauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its announcement of the selectees that are eligible for nearly $1 billion in funding to school districts across the nation to cause the transition to zero-emission school buses. The funding represents the first offering under the five-year, $5 billion Clean

  • 2023 Toyota Crown First Drive Review: Nonconformist to a fault

    2023 Toyota Crown is an interesting and distinct premium hybrid full-size sedan. But more conventional competition is often more compelling.

  • ’23 Ford Escape Gets Cleaner Face and Simpler Trim Lineup

    Eliminating confusion about trim levels is part of Ford’s marketing of the Escape as a “calm space.”

  • Can Amazon Cargo Deal Get Hawaiian Airlines Back on Track?

    Plummeting demand followed by increased competition, soaring fuel prices, and disruptive international travel restrictions have caused the Hawaiian Airlines parent to lose money quarter after quarter. Hawaiian Airlines hopes to change that narrative soon, though. Amazon and Hawaiian Airlines have signed an eight-year deal for Hawaiian to operate and maintain 10 Airbus A330-300 converted freighters for the e-commerce giant's Amazon Air unit.

  • 10 Best Used Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best used car stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Used Car Stocks To Buy Now. New car inventory is nearly half of what it should be, and dwindling inventories are an indicator of tight supply and demand. […]

  • Heathrow to remove passenger cap from Sunday but warns it could return for Christmas

    Europe’s busiest airport also admitted it is still 25,000 staff short to cope with passenger numbers at peak times.