Alaska Airlines receives $160 million from Boeing for Portland door plug incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines stated Thursday that Boeing has paid them $160 million in “initial compensation” after an incident in which a door plug blew out midflight on an Alaska Boeing MAX 9 jetliner after leaving Portland International Airport in January.

In a regulatory filing, Alaska says the payment covered the airline’s pretax loss related to the accident, including lost revenue and the cost of returning its MAX 9 fleet to service after the planes were grounded for three weeks.

Boeing will allegedly pay the airline even more at a later time for the loss of revenue caused by the airline’s “customer consideration.”

Boeing declined to comment.

