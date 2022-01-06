U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.60
    +1.75 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -36.20 (-1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -1.00 (-4.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8500
    -0.2800 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Alaska Airlines reduces January flight schedule by about 10%

An Alaska Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at LAX in Los Angeles
(Reuters) - Alaska Airlines, a unit of Alaska Air Group, said on Thursday it will reduce its flight departures by about 10% through the end of January, due to a surge in Omicron infections and a rise in employees calling in sick.

"As we have entered 2022, the continued impacts of Omicron have been disruptive in all our lives and unprecedented employee sick calls have impacted our ability to operate our airline reliably," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

