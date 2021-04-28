U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.18
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,820.38
    -164.55 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,051.03
    -39.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.16
    +2.89 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.66
    +0.72 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    -0.17 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    +0.0033 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6090
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,216.49
    -672.17 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,277.13
    -4.12 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Alaska Airlines reveals "Our Commitment" aircraft in partnership with UNCF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aircraft serves as embodiment of Alaska's values, takes conversation around education, equity and belonging to the skies, and is an extension of a 15-year partnership between Alaska and UNCF

SEATTLE, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' "Our Commitment" aircraft took to the skies in partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund), a symbol of the airline's promise to create a place where everyone sees themselves and belongs. Designed with Alaska's Air Group Black Employees, Allies and Advocates (ABEA) group to illustrate the airline's belief in education as the great equalizer and as a critical component of creating sustainable racial equity, the aircraft features 14 profiles of the next generation of leaders: the children, grandchildren and mentees of Alaska's employees. The aircraft made its inaugural flight from Seattle to Washington D.C., on Tuesday, April 27.

"As a company, we know we are not yet where we need to be when it comes to diversity, but we are inspired and guided by our value to do the right thing. With this aircraft, we are doing the right thing by amplifying the conversation around education, equity and belonging and taking it to the skies," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. "This aircraft will continue to be an inspiration for us on the journey."

Commitment to Education
The aircraft embodies Alaska's long-term partnership with UNCF, the largest scholarship provider for students of color and an organization dedicated to enabling under-represented students to become highly-qualified college graduates. "Our Commitment" will fly throughout Alaska's network year-round spreading the word about UNCF and inspiring conversation around racial equity and the transformative impact of education in the lives of young people.

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF said, "While small in number, our HBCUs are landmarks to our past and keys to our future. They enable us to keep a legacy—by their very existence. HBCUs are much more than schools. They are places where Black students can feel safe, welcomed, and embraced by the college community. Additionally, the nation's HBCUs make up just 3% of America's colleges and universities, yet they produce almost 20% of all African American graduates and 25% of African American graduates in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics—the critical industries of the future."

This special paint theme builds on more than 15 years of partnership, including Alaska employees and guests donating millions of miles to UNCF to fly students to college tours and campuses at numerous Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). Alaska has committed to donating an additional 10 million miles over the course of the program and has also established a scholarship fund to help overcome the financial obstacles of getting a college education.

"As the only Congresswoman to graduate from Clark Atlanta University, I know firsthand how crucial a world-class education from an HBCU is to opening up pathways for success. Educational equity is the key to building a brighter, more inclusive future for all students, including those who are traditionally underserved. I was truly honored to join the inaugural flight from Seattle-Tacoma Airport to DC to celebrate this historic partnership between Alaska Airlines and UNCF to promote education, equity, and diversity," said Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland.

Read More: 'I am my ancestors' wildest dreams': Albany State Alum shares the importance of HBCUs' history, legacy and excellence

About the Aircraft
With "Our Commitment" aircraft, Alaska is honoring its value of doing the right thing, taking the conversation around education, equity and belonging to the skies. The aircraft features the profiles of 14 children, grandchildren and mentees of Alaska employees, along with two quotes that have inspired the airline's diversity, equity and inclusion work.

"The time is always right to do what is right."Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world." – Nelson Mandela

The typography on the aircraft was created by Adé Hogue, a Chicago-based artist and designer, who found inspiration in Civil Rights Movement-era imagery. The profile design was created by an Alaska Airlines employee, whose child is one of the feature profiles.

The plane is a Boeing 737-900ER, and commercial service on the aircraft began April 27 with an inaugural flight to Washington, D.C. Onboard, guests can expect a special greeting when they board that explains the vision and purpose of the aircraft. They will also be able to learn more through a custom seatback card and digital resources featuring bios of the children on the aircraft, details on Alaska's commitments to diversity and equity, and information on UNCF and HBCUs, including how to donate to the organization.

Faces of Alaska Airlines
The 14 students featured on the plane represent the next generation of leaders, and the diverse voices and faces in the Alaska Airlines family. Some of the students include:

  • Shilah, daughter of Shirah, a Los Angeles-based flight attendant for Alaska. Shilah is in 11th grade and aspires to have a career in STEM. She loves computer science, art and crocheting. She plays golf and soccer, and likes to go thrift shopping with her mom.

  • Arthur, son of Macara, a training delivery specialist for Alaska in Seattle. Arthur is in 8th grade and was recently accepted to Raisbeck Aviation High School in Tukwila, Wash. His greatest love is aeronautics and space exploration. He also enjoys creating models using his 3D printer and plays the bass guitar and piano.

  • Jade, daughter of Sarah, an Alaska Airlines Lounge manager in Seattle. Jade is a student at the University of Washington, majoring in Linguistics. She has studied Spanish, Portuguese and Swahili. In addition to her native English, she is fluent in German.

  • Jonathan and Alexis, children of John-Antony, ITS senior test manager for Alaska. Jonathan is a freshman at the University of Washington, majoring in communications. He loves coordinating events and jazz music. He also speaks French and Spanish. Alexis is a sophomore at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. She's majoring in International Studies and French, with aspirations of going into law. She also loves poetry and roller-skating.

Some of these students shared their reflections on equity and education, in their own words:

"Equity is something a kid can't control, yet could possibly affect their entire future," says Shilah, 11th grade. "Every child deserves an equal opportunity to be able to succeed, and you only get that when you have an equal playing field."

"Knowledge is power. If you have knowledge, you can change the world. You can make it a better place and that's what we really need to do," says Dominique, 11th grade.

"Equity challenges the imbalances and power within our society," says Alexis, sophomore at Whitworth University. "Equity is not about making sure that everybody has the same amount. It's about making sure that everybody has the same start."

Find information on all 14 students here.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Goals
Earlier in 2021, Alaska Airlines launched its new diversity, equity and inclusion commitments to increase BIPOC representation in leadership, continue to cultivate an inclusive culture and to lead publicly by supporting education on the path to equity. These goals include:

  • By 2025, Alaska Airlines will increase racial diversity at all levels to at least 30 percent, including at the leadership level to reflect the diversity of its frontline employees.

  • By 2025, Alaska will increase its "Inclusion Index Score" in its employee engagement survey by 10 points, reflecting its commitment to cultivating a truly inclusive culture where everyone feels like they belong.

  • By 2025, Alaska will help create career pathways for at least 175,000 young people through continued partnerships with organizations like UNCF.

"As a leader in aviation, we have a responsibility to use our platform and voice to spark much needed conversations around the need for greater diversity, equity and inclusion within our industry, and that starts from the top down," Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci said. "Our greatest opportunity is to increase the diversity of our leadership levels to reflect the diversity of our broader employee population."

About UNCF
UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste."® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Alaska Airlines reveals &#x00201c;Our Commitment&#x00201d; aircraft in partnership with UNCF
Alaska Airlines reveals “Our Commitment” aircraft in partnership with UNCF
(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)
(PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-reveals-our-commitment-aircraft-in-partnership-with-uncf-301279594.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266 Controlling Near-Term Direction

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Economic Recovery Tarnishing Gold’s Investment Appeal

    The Fed is expected to be dovish, but gold traders already know that so it will be hard for the FOMC to get “more dovish”.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Junk-Bond Boom Opens U.S., Europe to Emerging-Market Borrowers

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the companies and governments in the developing world hardest hit by pandemic shutdowns are racing back to debt markets in the U.S. and Europe, seizing on surging demand that has driven junk-bond yields to record lows.Among them is Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS, the discount Turkish airline that racked up larger-than-expected losses as the number of passengers fell by more than half last year. On Tuesday, the carrier kicked off a $300 million junk-bond sale to help refinance bank loans, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.A Colombian airline bankrupted by the travel industry’s collapse may follow suit. And Kenya, which the International Monetary Fund considers at high risk of lapsing into financial distress, is planning to borrow $12.4 billion abroad through next June.The flood of debt issuance marks a major shift from last year, when many borrowers in the developing world were left on the sidelines as others raised cash to ride out the economic slowdown. That’s largely changed with investors willing to take on more risk as growth rebounds in the U.S. and Europe, rising commodity prices helps exporters and the vaccine rolls out steadily -- if unevenly -- around the globe.“Some of the higher-risk borrowers that had to pull back deals in third and fourth quarters are returning and are able to execute deals,” said Alexei Remizov, head of Latin American debt capital markets at HSBC Holdings Plc.Emerging-market debt issuers with below investment-grade ratings have borrowed about $81.2 billion in the U.S. and European markets this year through Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s close to a record $88.7 billion raised in the same period in 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Nothing tells me we are cooling off at this point,” Remizov said. “Borrowers realize these windows typically don’t last for too long.”Related story: Bond Investors Take Ever-Riskier Bets in Hunt for ReturnsMore are likely to join in as borrowing costs continue to fall. Yields on U.S. junk bonds rated CCC, the riskiest tier, fell to 5.88% on Monday, the lowest ever. That narrowed the gap between those yields and benchmark debt -- a key measure of the perceived risk -- to less than 5 percentage points, a level not seen since before the 2008 credit crisis.The debt build-up may increase the risk for some borrowers since the bonds will need to be repaid in euros or dollars, which would be burdensome if their currencies or foreign earnings drop. But Atsi Sheth, global head of emerging-markets credit research at Moody’s Investors Service, said it depends heavily on the particular issuers and whether they’re refinancing or piling on more debt.“Sectors hardest-hit by the pandemic will likely see a slower recovery and some sovereigns and companies reliant on these sectors might have to take on more debt to address their pandemic-related issues,” said Sheth. “That’s a risk for investors.”Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Corp. and HSBC are among top bond underwriters expecting more governments -- including those in Sub-Saharan Africa -- and companies to borrow in the U.S. and Europe.“There are good opportunities for investment-grade issuers to bring new deals, but the bias remains toward high-yield credit,” said Jake Gearhart, head of emerging-market syndicate and Latin American debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank.In March, Ghana sold Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond as part of a $3 billion Eurobond deal, highlighting how credit markets have opened up to borrowers that would have historically not been able to issue debt that doesn’t repay anything until maturity.This month, an arm of Central American conglomerate Corporacion Multi Inversiones, owner of Pollo Campero restaurants, tapped the international debt market for the first time with the sale of $700 million of bonds. The securities went on to gain in secondary trading.Colombian airline Avianca Holdings SA may look abroad for financing, too. It’s seeking $1.8 billion to repay debt and provide new financing after the travel collapse drove it into bankruptcy.“The bulk of the Middle East issuance is still to come and we will probably see plenty more issuance from African sovereigns,” said London-based Karim Movaghar, head of debt capital markets in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America. “Even though governments’ budget deficits may not be as extreme as last year, there are still going to be significant gaps to plug with debt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave

    Tepid results from Tesla and 3M weighed on Wall Street on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow ending near flat as investors focused on wave of earnings reports from Microsoft, Alphabet and other corporate heavyweights. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc dropped 4.5% after its quarterly results late on Monday fell short of some investors' expectations, with its revenue beat largely supported by sales of environmental credits and selling bitcoin, rather than vehicle sales.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • As mortgage rates drop, millions of US homeowners are making this mistake

    Rates are down, but so are mortgage applications — including for refinance loans.

  • The U.S. has already cancelled roughly $100 billion in student debt amid the pandemic

    Actions taken by the federal government will lead to roughly $100 billion in total student loan forgiveness between March 2020 and September 2021, according to Education Department (ED) data and analysis from experts.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Treasury yields come off highs as Fed’s Powell pushes back on taper speculation

    U.S. Treasury yields came off their highs on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it wasn't time yet to discuss tapering the central bank's asset purchases.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Six Flags saying hiring isn’t so easy, because of immigration limitations, high unemployment benefits and school schedules

    Six Flags Entertainment Corp. said Wednesday that while its customers are showing signs of strong pent-up demand for its theme parks, and money to spend, it is having a hard time hiring enough people to fully service those customers.

  • Estate Planning: 16 Things to Do Before You Die

    Estate planning goes beyond drafting a will. Use this pre-death checklist to account for your assets and ensure they are dispersed as you wish,