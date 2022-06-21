Alation Joins Hewlett Packard Pathfinder Portfolio, Will Participate in June HPE Discover Conference

Alation, Inc.

Company Receives Hewlett Packard Pathfinder Investment to Strengthen Data Governance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced that Hewlett Packard Pathfinder, the venture capital program of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has made a strategic investment in the company.



Alation helps organizations build a data culture by combining machine learning and active data governance with human insight. The company pioneered the modern data catalog and is leading its evolution into a platform for data intelligence . This strategic collaboration with HPE validates the work Alation is doing to help enterprises create thriving data cultures where anyone can find, understand, and trust data.

As part of HPE’s goal to accelerate its edge-to-cloud strategy, the company has increased pace of investing in organizations that solve key customer challenges across edge, cloud, and data. Hewlett Packard Pathfinder invests in category-leading start-ups, creates solutions combining portfolio companies’ technology with HPE products, and architects joint go-to-market programs.

“We look forward to furthering our strategic collaboration and data governance efforts with Hewlett Packard following this investment,” said Junaid Saiyed , CTO of Alation. “As the leading data catalog provider, Alation is dedicated to continued innovation that ensures data is easy to find, understand, and leverage for trusted business intelligence. We’re excited to better support customers with advanced data technologies through our Hewlett Packard Pathfinder participation.”

“The proliferation of data assets is driving complexity for HPE’s customers but offers tremendous opportunity if organized and used effectively,” said Paul Glaser, Vice President and Head of Hewlett Packard Pathfinder. “Our investment with Alation will allow HPE’s customers to surface rich metadata information from their data assets and utilize it to deliver increased value to their customers.”

Alation will attend HPE Discover 2022 from June 28 to 30 in Las Vegas. Alation CTO Junaid Saiyed will join a session titled “Harnessing Data for Innovation” with other data leaders. The session will be hosted by Omer Asad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Data Services, HPE, to discuss how organizations can maximize the utilization of their data.

As a leading provider of data intelligence, Alation enables enterprises to operationalize their data assets, which leads to improved data understanding and operational efficiency. The partnership between Alation and HPE will enable enterprise CIOs to drive comprehensive governance of their assets and manage, catalog, and utilize data to deliver increased value to customers.

“ Alation’s data catalog will enable our enterprise customers to realize their corporate data governance initiatives and allow for data transparency and democratization of data across their company,” added Ali Wasti, Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder. “Alation helps customers have proper oversight of their data assets and we look forward to collaborating to bring cutting-edge solutions to market.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 350 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com .

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

