Albania severs diplomatic ties with Iran over cyber-attack

David Gritten - BBC News
·2 min read
Albanian police stand outside the Iranian embassy in Tirana, Albania (7 September 2022)
Albania has ordered Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours

Albania has severed diplomatic ties with Iran and ordered Iranian embassy staff to leave, accusing it of orchestrating a major cyber-attack.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said a probe had found "incontrovertible evidence" that Iran "hired four groups to mount the attack on Albania" on 15 July.

The hackers tried to paralyse public services, delete and steal government data, and incite chaos, he added.

Mr Rama described Albania's response as "extreme... but entirely forced on us".

The United States said it strongly condemned the cyber-attack on a Nato ally and vowed to hold Iran accountable for actions that threatened Albania's security and "set a troubling precedent for cyber-space".

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian government.

Mr Rama said the goal of the hacking groups had been "the destruction of the digital infrastructure of the government of the Republic of Albania, as well as the theft of data and electronic communications of governments systems".

But he added: "The said attack failed its purpose... All systems came back fully operational and there was no irreversible wiping of data."

The prime minister nevertheless said the Albanian government's decision to sever diplomatic relations with Iran was "proportionate to the seriousness and danger posed by the cyber-attack".

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said American experts had also concluded that Iran "conducted this reckless and irresponsible cyber-attack" and that it was "responsible for subsequent hack and leak operations".

Iran's conduct, she warned, "disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behaviour in cyber-space", including one on refraining from damaging critical infrastructure providing public services.

Earlier this month, US cyber-security firm Mandiant said it had concluded "with moderate confidence" that "one or multiple threat actors who have operated in support of Iranian goals" were involved in the attack.

Mandiant noted that the disruption had come days before the start of a conference in Albanian town of Manez that was affiliated with the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK). The event was subsequently postponed following warnings of "terrorist" threats.

The firm likewise cited a video featuring the Albanian residence permits of purported MEK members that was posted on the Telegram channel used by a group named "HomeLand Justice" to claim credit for the cyber-attack.

It said a ransomware sample also included the text: "Why should our taxes be spent on the benefit of DURRES terrorists?" Manez is a town in the Durres County and is the location of a camp where about 3,000 MEK members have been allowed to live since 2013 at the request of the US and United Nations.

  • Hackers infiltrate second-largest US school district in growing trend

    Los Angeles Unified, with over 600,000 students, suffers ‘significant infrastructure disruption’ but classes set to take place as usual

  • Top Commercials Director Mehdi Norowzian Returns To Cinema With Iran-Shot ‘A Time In Eternity’ Starring Leila Hatami

    EXCLUSIVE: Iranian-British director and artist Mehdi Norowzian has just wrapped the Iran shoot of his new drama A Time In Eternity starring Venice 2022 jury member Leila Hatami, best known for her roles in A Separation, The Pig and Imagine. The production marks the first feature in two decades for Norowzian, who was Oscar-nominated for […]

  • Israel defence minister's cleaner jailed for trying to spy for Iran-linked hackers

    The man offered to pass information on the defence minister to an Iran-linked group for money.

  • Hillary Clinton discusses her political future

    Hillary Clinton is on a new campaign of sorts with her daughter Chelsea, for a new Apple TV+ docuseries highlighting the extraordinary efforts of women from all walks of life. Clinton sat down with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell to discuss the series and share her reflections on her career.

  • Putin claims Russia has ‘lost nothing’ in war against Ukraine

    Despite the elimination of more than 50,000 Russian troops by the Ukrainian army, President Vladimir Putin in a propaganda speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 7 still maintained Russia had “lost nothing” through his war.

  • Truss’s energy bills freeze unlikely to stop rate rise, warns Bank of England - live updates

    Britain to launch military satellites as China and Russia test hypersonic missiles Truss fracking ambitions fuel opposition FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Ben Marlow: The cash crisis at British Gas owner shows our energy market is utterly broken Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Former Pentagon Leaders Warn of a Dangerous Era

    WASHINGTON — The challenge to a peaceful transfer of power after President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election has worsened “an extremely adverse environment” for the U.S. military, according to an open letter signed by several top generals and former defense secretaries. The letter does not mention Trump by name. But in 16 points on the principles that are supposed to define civil-military relations, the signatories issued a thinly veiled indictment of Trump and the legions of his followers who

  • Xi Renews Call for China Tech Push After US Escalates Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Xi Jinping renewed calls for China to step up the development of technology critical to national security, issuing a forceful reminder just as escalating US sanctions threaten Beijing’s efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions F

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is the company's key product. So it's wise for investors to pay attention to a new release — it's just that they're not impressed anymore. The market's reception of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 due today is already lukewarm. Wall Street seems bored of the iterative...

  • Apple vs Microsoft: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term Investment?

    Among these are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The price appreciation of these stocks, even with this-year's downturn, illustrates why Apple and Microsoft are excellent investments. One reason to invest in Apple is its impressive sales growth.

  • EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin threatens supply halt

    The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday hours after President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all supplies if they took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff threatens to send sky-high European gas prices higher still, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead. Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Samsung Warns Chip Industry Is Headed for Tough Close to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is warning that the semiconductor industry could be in for a rocky close to 2022.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock SurgeUkraine Latest: US Says Russia Seeks Munitions From North KoreaCalifornia Skirts Blackouts With Heat Wave to Test Grid AgainA senior executive at the world’s largest

  • What time is the Apple event?

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more with the event announced for 7 September, at 10am local pacific time. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • Three Buy-rated software stocks that don't deserve to crash anymore: Analyst

    Software stocks have been clobbered in recent weeks. But is now a good time to go shopping?

  • Apple event latest rumours: new iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and more set to be unveiled

    Tech giant Apple is on the verge of revealing its latest iPhone, hosting its first in-person iPhone launch event in California since the pandemic where it will show off its new products.

  • Apple Stock Bumps Higher Ahead Of 'Far Out' iPhone 14 Launch Event

    A new iPhone, fresh versions of the Apple Watch and updated AirPods are expected to highlight the tech giant's 'Far Out' autumn launch event.

  • Android still dominates smartphones globally — but Apple is gaining ground

    It's easy for me to think most people have iPhones. In the U.S., that's actually pretty true, but worldwide – that's another story.

  • Top European bankers warn on recession, China and U.S. banks

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank chief Christian Sewing, painting a bleaker assessment of the German economy, warned on Wednesday that China was a considerable risk for the nation and that Europe needed big banks to fend off American competitors. The CEO of the nation's top lender said Germany would "no longer be able to avert a recession" after it became too dependent on Russian energy. Russia has halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany, intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Europe and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries.

  • Russia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US and European sanctions spreads, handicapping sectors that the country has relied on for years to power its economy, according to an internal report prepared for the government.The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation due to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, paints a far more dire picture than officials usually do

  • EPA denies Cheniere Energy’s request for LNG pollution waiver

    The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday denied a request by Cheniere Energy, a leading U.S. producer of liquefied natural gas, to exempt two Gulf Coast plants from a federal air pollution rule.