Albania - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

Albania sees market consolidation with 4iG acquisitions

Sydney, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Albania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
In March 2022, 4iG completed the acquisition of One Telecommunications and a majority stake in ALBtelecom. This could lead to the two businesses being merged, meaning that the mobile market has lost one of the main players, leaving the merged entity with a strong dominance in the mobile sector.

Consistent with developments elsewhere in the region, fixed-line telephony use and penetration in Albania is declining steadily as subscribers migrate to mobile solutions. The mobile sector is well provided with LTE networks, while operators have invested in 5G, with Ericsson as one of the principal vendors. Some of these efforts have been made in conjunction with neighbouring Kosovo, with the intention of a seamless 5G corridor along the highway connecting the two countries.

The country has long sought accession to the European Union (EU) which has benefited its telecoms sector through closer scrutiny of its regulatory regime and through the injection of funding to help modernise infrastructure. Albania signed a Stabilisation and Association Agreement with the EU, which came into force in mid-2009. As part of the EU pre-accession process, Albania has received financial aid to build public institutions and improve cross-border co-operation under the EU’s Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance funding mechanism. Albania has been recognised as a candidate country for accession to the EU since June 2014.

Key developments:

  • 4iG acquires One Telecommunications and ALBtelecom;

  • Vodafone Albania to invest 100 million in fixed infrastructure following its acquisition of ABCom;

  • Albania and Kosovo work to develop a 5G corridor;

  • Report update includes the regulator’s market data to March 2022, operator data to Q1 2022, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report:

  • Vodafone Albania, ALBtelecom (Eagle Mobile), Telekom Albania (AMC), Cosmote, Turk Telecom, Primo Communications, 4iG


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Albania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


