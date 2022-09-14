U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,921.03
    -11.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,945.93
    -159.04 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,634.81
    +1.24 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.03
    -1.55 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    +1.07 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.40
    -13.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1537
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1860
    -1.4590 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,889.68
    -274.18 (-1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.92
    -8.41 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Albany Amazon warehouse will hold a vote to unionize next month

Brian Heater
·2 min read

There’s been a flurry of activity around the Amazon labor movement of late. Several marches have been held in recent weeks, including one this morning for STL8, just outside of St. Louis. Albany, New York’s ALB1 has been causing its own waves, as well. This morning, National Labor Relations Board confirmed that a union vote for the fulfillment center is now scheduled for mid-October.

As with previous votes, the election will be open to hourly full-time and regular part-time employees. The list excludes those who work fewer hours, managers, seasonal employees, truck drivers and several other non-associate categories. It will stretch out over the course of four days, starting on Wednesday, October 12, with counting to commence Tuesday October 17.

The Amazon Labor Union, which helped Staten Island’s JFK8 become the site of the company’s first unionized warehouse, has been directly involved in these efforts. As rallies have unfolded in recent weeks, the company has pushed back with threats to arrest ALU President (and former JFK8 worker) Christian Smalls. Given the clash between Amazon and organizers over the last several pushes, it seems fair to suggest that Albany will be yet another hard-fought battle by all sides.

No doubt, the dam has broken to some degree after April's union win in Staten Island -- a critical mass Amazon was hoping to stave off in the earliest days. A group connected with the St. Louis march recently told TechCrunch that it has no unionization plans to speak of just yet, though its demands certainly sound familiar, including:

  • Raise all associates’ pay by at least $10/hr.

  • Remove the 36-month cap on wage increases.

  • Increase compensation by a minimum of $1/hr per additional job each associate is cross-trained for.

  • Ensure worker safety by creating an on-site, worker-led temporary accommodations committee that includes at least two Tier 1 associates.

  • Grant associates off-site electronic access to all Amazon policies.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for comment on today’s news.

Recommended Stories

  • How close are the Brewers to a wild card spot? Let's take a closer look at Milwaukee in the National League standings

    How close is Milwaukee to making the MLB playoffs? Take a look at the NL Central and wild card standings and the storylines to watch as the schedule's home stretch unfolds.

  • Virginia county votes to remove names of Confederate generals on highways

    Fairfax County's Board of Supervisors has voted to change the name of two major highways recognizing Confederate generals.

  • A North Miami man’s company, the fake owner who left for Cuba and a $1.6 million fraud

    North Miami resident Daniel Cazola successfully hid his ownership of a Fort Myers company on paper. But when he ran his mouth to a federal confidential informant, Cazola revealed his ownership in the company and how he was using it for a $1.6 million Medicare fraud.

  • Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers love this $22 multi-season maxi dress (with pockets!)

    Amazon's No. 1 best-selling dress even has pockets — and more than 12,000 rave reviews!

  • Nikola Whistle-Blower Made $600,000 Off Short Sale, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Nikola Corp. contractor whose allegations of fraud at the electric truck company helped spur a criminal investigation told a federal jury he made $600,000 off a short seller’s report on Nikola. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pus

  • Nikola Contractor Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When He Saw Video

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that he was was so struck by a video of the electric truck maker’s first prototype in action that he made a call to find out how the footage was produced.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Mill

  • Nikola founder made $1 billion by lying to investors, prosecutor says as fraud trial opens

    A prosecutor accused the founder of a company that claimed it built zero-emission trucks of lying to investors to make himself a billionaire, but his lawyer insisted Tuesday in opening statements of a fraud trial that his client was an enthusiastic visionary being unjustly prosecuted.

  • Package Detonated on Boston Campus Included Note Railing Against VR, Zuckerberg

    A package that detonated and injured a staff member at Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday included a note railing against virtual reality and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to law enforcement officials. Photo: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

  • 'Deeply unfair': Business groups against statutory holiday for Queen's funeral

    "Small businesses are already struggling with labour shortages and requiring them to close or pay time and a half to their employees with no notice would be extremely costly or result in a day's lost productivity," said the CFIB.

  • White House Explores Rail-Freight Alternatives as Possible Strike Looms

    The White House is assessing how other transportation providers could fill potential gaps in the nation’s freight network as labor unions and railroads continue contract talks to avert a potential labor stoppage this week. Senior administration officials are communicating with ocean-shipping, trucking and airfreight companies among others to determine how to keep goods moving in case of a rail shutdown and what commodities are most likely to face severe disruptions. Food, energy and public-health-related products are among those the administration wants to maintain in circulation with minimal issues, White House officials said.

  • Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations

    Mr Lindell did not appear to appreciate the sentiment

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Weyerhaeuser Union Members Go On Strike In Oregon & Washington

    Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) said its operations in Oregon and Washington were affected by a work stoppage by its union members. The company has 1,200 workers who are members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The company noted IAM walkouts impact multiple Wood Products and Timberlands sites. "While we are very disappointed in their decision to walk out, we are committed to supporting our employees and negotiating in good faith with union representatives," said D

  • Trump Throws Epic Tantrum Over FBI’s MyPillow Guy ‘Raid’

    ALYSSA POINTER/ReutersDonald Trump had a meltdown on Truth Social late Tuesday after MyPillow exec Mike Lindell said his cellphone had been confiscated by the feds while he was dining out at a Hardee’s restaurant.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all,” the twice-impeached former president wrote.He went on to declare, “Our Country is a laughing stock all over the World. The m

  • Union workers at Pacific Northwest timber giant go on strike

    Weyerhaeuser Co., the massive timberland owner, on Tuesday said that union members have gone on strike, with a work stoppage in Oregon and Washington. The strike, initiated Monday night, reflects a busy summer for organized labor, as union advocates at businesses like Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) and Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) try to gain firmer footholds within companies. Likewise, the New Seasons Labor Union on Sept. 7 said the grocery store's local Seven Corners location voted in favor of a union.

  • Biden adminstration steps in to help avoid rail strike

    Skyler Henry reports there is a push to find an agreement before the railway workers go on strike - possibly as soon as this Friday.

  • One union rejects deal days ahead of rail strike deadline

    Members of one union rejected a tentative deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads Wednesday while three other unions remained at the bargaining table just days ahead of a strike deadline, threatening to intensify snarls in the nation's supply chain that have contributed to rising prices. About 4,900 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 19 voted to reject the tentative agreement negotiated by IAM leadership with the railroads, the union said Wednesday. Government officials and a variety of businesses are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike that would paralyze shipments of everything from crude and clothing to cars, a potential calamity for businesses that have struggled for more than two years due to COVID-19 related supply chain breakdowns.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30. Earlier this month, she was indicted on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon, eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition.

  • A man stole a car in one Florida county — then got nabbed in another, cops say: ‘Bad luck’

    A team effort by cops in Central Florida amounted to one epic takedown over the weekend.

  • Loyola University Student Created 'The Safety Pouch' To Fight Against Police Brutality During Traffic Stops

    A junior at Loyola University in New Orleans is off to a tremendous start of the school year as he nationally launches his latest invention, the Safety Pouch.