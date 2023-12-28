New Albany dominates 2023's top home sales

This home on Park Drive in Columbus sold for $5 million, the most-expensive home sold in central Ohio in 2023.

Any doubt that this is New Albany's time was shattered by this year's top home sales.

Eight of the 11 priciest central Ohio home sales of the year were in New Albany, and seven of those are in the New Albany Country Club — the most geographically concentrated lineup since The Dispatch started reporting the Top Home Sales in 2011. Previous lists have routinely included homes in Upper Arlington, southern Delaware County, Bexley, Dublin and occasionally German Village, Downtown or Galena.

This year's list, which turns the volume up to 11 because of a tie, includes three exceptions to New Albany's dominance — a home on Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware, a Bexley property and a landmark home on Park Drive in Columbus, which was sold by a New Albany Realty agent. New Albany Realty agents, in fact, listed seven of the 11 most-expensive homes.

Otherwise, New Albany rules the roost. New Albany home prices have been climbing the charts for years, long before Intel, Amazon and other developments juiced sales of the Georgian-style brick homes surrounded by white picket fences. The average price of the 141 homes to sell through November in the city of New Albany is $1.18 million, up 18% from a year ago, according to Columbus Realtors data. The median price, which is often a more reliable gauge, is just below $1 million at $975,000.

For the first time, all homes on the Dispatch's annual list sold for more than $3 million. For that, most of the buyers get pools, four or more garages, finished lower levels with bars and theaters, bathrooms that look like spas, oodles of "outdoor living" spaces, and a surprising number of basketball courts.

As usual, the list does not include sales of homes that sold privately.

This 1942 home on Park Drive, which sits on more than 3 acres overlooking Wolfe Park, sold for $5 million, topping central Ohio's 2023 home sales.

212 Park Drive, Columbus

Price: $5 million

Sold: May 26

Year built: 1942

Size: 11,134 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Jane Kessler-Lennox, New Albany Realty

One of seven grand estates on Park Drive, a sliver of Columbus between Wolfe Park and Bexley, this Georgian-styled home sits on 3.6 acres with sweeping views of the park. Built by Columbus Dispatch President Preston Wolfe, the home was later owned by Susan Jeffries, wife of former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael Jeffries. Amenities include a four-car garage, finished third floor, five stone fireplaces, extensive landscaping and abundant woodwork.

This home on Highgrove Farms in New Albany sold in August for $4.2 million.

3 Highgrove Farms, New Albany

Price: $4.2 million

Sold: Aug. 14

Year built: 2016

Size: 7,776 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Mark Neff, New Albany Realty

Built in one of New Albany Country Club's most exclusive nooks, this brick Georgian-styled home makes full use of its 2.6 acres with a pool with waterfalls, basketball court, outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and fire pit, a stream and multiple seating areas. Inside, the home includes a private study, wine cellar and primary suite on the first floor, while the lower level includes a bar, rec room and gym.

This home on Ebrington Road in New Albany sold in July for $3.625 million.

3970 Ebrington Road, New Albany

Price: $3.625 million

Sold: July 10

Year built: 2020

Size: 6,774 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Jeffrey Rusch, Coldwell Banker

Overlooking the 9th tee box of the New Albany Country Club, this home includes a large outdoor living space including a pool, covered patio with fireplace, heater, television and gas fire pit. Inside is a "commercial-grade" fitness studio, The home also features Amish cabinetry, including a custom bar in the lower level, a whole-home generator, central vacuum and five gas fireplaces.

This New Albany home owned by former NBA player Kevin Martin sold for $3.6 million.

14 Highgrove, New Albany

Price: $3.6 million

Sold: July 11

Year built: 2016

Size: 8,972 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Mark Neff, New Albany Realty

Columbus Blue Jackets star Zach Werenski bought this New Albany Country Club home from NBA veteran Kevin Martin. Amenities include a second-floor den, first-floor owner's suite with spa, a finished basement with a bedroom, kitchen and rec room, a covered porch with fireplace and brick patio overlooking the golf course and a pond.

This home on Highgrove in New Albany sold in August for $3.57 million

4 Highgrove, New Albany

Price: $3.57 million

Sold: Aug. 17

Year built: 2016

Size: 7,100 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half bath

Listing agent: Robert Riddle, New Albany Realty

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist sold this New Albany home, which he bought in 2019, after being traded. The home includes a double front door, two kitchen islands, Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, some floor-to-ceiling windows, a pool, private office, a finished lower level with a kitchen, fitness room and additional bedroom and bath, and a fenced rear yard.

This home on Baughman Grant in New Albany sold in August for $3.5 million.

4040 Baughman Grant, New Albany

Price: $3.5 million

Sold: Aug. 4

Year built: 2006

Size: 10,670 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 3 half baths

Listing agent: Alan Hinson, New Albany Realty

Overlooking the New Albany Country Club golf course, this brick Georgian-style home includes a first-floor owner's suite with vaulted ceiling; a great room with a bar and another vaulted ceiling; a guest suite above the three-car garage; a finished lower level with gym, theater, bar and bedroom; and Wolf and Sub-Zero kitchen appliances. The wooded 2-acre lot includes a basketball court.

This home on Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware County sold in May for $3.36 million.

1581 Woodland Hall Drive

Price: $3.36 million

Sold: May 26

Year built: 2007

Size: 11,787 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7 bedrooms, 8 full baths, 3 half baths

Listing agent: Karla Ballenger, The Raines Group

Situated on 2.8 wooded acres with a ravine, this 16-year-old brick home includes an owner's suite with two bathrooms and a screened-in balcony; a formal entrance with marble floors and curved stairway; a first-floor guest suite; a finished walk-out lower level with theater, wine cellar, gym, arcade and guest suite. Outside is a pool with pool house, a covered patio with retractable screens, and garages with spaces for eight vehicles.

This home on Lambton Park Drive in New Albany sold in July for $3.2 million.

7300 Lambton Park Drive, New Albany

Price: $3.2 million

Sold: July 19

Year built: 2000

Size: 11,750 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 7 full baths, 1 half bath

Listing agent: Mara Ackermann, Re/Max Consultant Group

This 23-year-old brick home in the New Albany Country Club underwent an extensive renovation in 2019. The home features a six-car garage, four fireplaces and a finished lower level. Outside, the 1.3-acre wooded lot overlooks a golf-course pond.

10 N. Drexel Ave., Bexley

Price: $3.1 million

Sold: May 5

Year built: 1909

Size: 8,528 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Paula Koontz Gilmour and Diane Koontz, Keller Williams Classic Properties

This 114-year-old Colonial Revival home on nearly a 1-acre lot has been significantly updated and includes extensive woodwork and trim, a sunroom with arched ceiling and windows, a wood-paneled office, a finished third floor, and a screened-in rear porch leading to a brick patio and pool.

This home on Yantis Drive in New Albany sold in September for $3.1 million.

4721 Yantis Drive, New Albany

Price: $3.1 million

Sold: Sept. 7

Year built: 1992

Size: 8,115 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 5 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Alan Hinson, New Albany Realty

The former CEO of Victoria's Secret Lingerie, John Mehas, and his wife, Carol, sold this home in the New Albany Country Club neighborhood. The home features a two-story foyer, four bedroom suites including a nanny apartment, wood-paneled library, and a finished lower level with a rec room, movie theater, fitness area and full bath. The 1.7-acre lot includes sites for a tennis court and pool.

This home on Bottomley Crescent in New Albany sold in November for $3.1 million.

4 Bottomley Crescent, New Albany

Price: $3.1 million

Sold: Nov. 27

Year built: 1991

Size: 7,230 square feet

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

Listing agent: Jane Kessler-Lennox, New Albany Realty

Designed by the New York classical architect Jaquelin Taylor Robertson, this Georgian-style brick home in the New Albany Country Club includes a library with built-in bookcases, a sunroom with fireplace, oversized bedrooms, a pantry and a finished lower level with a wine cellar. Outside, the 1-acre lot features extensive mature landscaping including paths and two terraces.

Dispatch freelancer Heather Sevigny contributed to this report.

