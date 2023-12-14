Albany International's (NYSE:AIN) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.26

The board of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has announced that the dividend on 8th of January will be increased to $0.26, which will be 4.0% higher than last year's payment of $0.25 which covered the same period. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Albany International

Albany International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Albany International's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 66.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 20% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Albany International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.56 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Albany International Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Albany International has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.5% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Albany International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 4 Albany International analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.