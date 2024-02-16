Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the analysts on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the 22 analysts covering Albemarle, is for revenues of US$6.2b in 2024, which would reflect a concerning 36% reduction in Albemarle's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 37% to US$8.39 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.23 in 2024. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Albemarle's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$157 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 36% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 26% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.3% per year. It's pretty clear that Albemarle's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Albemarle. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Albemarle's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Albemarle after the downgrade.

After a downgrade like this, it's pretty clear that previous forecasts were too optimistic. What's more, we've spotted several possible issues with Albemarle's business, like concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

