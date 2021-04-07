U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.95
    +6.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,446.26
    +16.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,688.84
    -9.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.05
    -36.10 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.67
    +0.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.80
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0088 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8300
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,119.36
    -2,196.16 (-3.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.49
    -54.29 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Conference call to be held on May 6, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2021 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)
Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at https://investors.albemarle.com/, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following number:

US Toll free:

+1 844 347 1034

International direct:

+1 209 905 5910

Passcode:

9167449

Webcast:

Q1 Webcast Link

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following number (for 7 days):

US Toll free:

+1 855 859 2056

International direct:

+1 404 537 3406

Passcode:

9167449

About Albemarle Corporation
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding Albemarle Corporation's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2021-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-5-2021-301264350.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Now you can pay rent in bitcoin, at least at mall magnate Rick Caruso's apartments

    The developer's crypto embrace includes accepting bitcoin rent payments at the Grove and Americana, part of a venture with the Winklevoss twins.

  • How EVs Could Get a Big Boost From Biden

    The president is considering two key things—increasing the purchase tax credit and ditching the cap on U.S. sales. Both would raise demand.

  • Dow Jones Drifts Lower While S&P 500 Leads Market; Microsoft Trades In Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded slightly lower in today's stock market as the other major indexes reversed higher.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Rallies, Microsoft Is Breaking Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Self-driving sensor startup Innoviz rallies in Wall Street debut

    Shares of the self-driving car sensor startup Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) rallied 10.6% Tuesday to close at $10.79 a share in its first day of trading on the NASDAQ.

  • Lodging Firm Sonder Is in Talks With Gores Metropoulos SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Lodging startup Sonder, which decks out apartments and hotel rooms as hip short-term rentals, is in talks to merge with blank-check company Gores Metropoulos II Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.A transaction between Sonder and the Gores special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is set to value the combined entity at more than $2.5 billion, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Terms haven’t been finalized and talks could still fall apart.Representatives for Sonder and Gores declined to comment.Last year, Sonder reached a valuation of $1.3 billion after a funding round.The company has raised more than $560 million to date and is backed by investors including Fidelity Investments, WestCap, Inovia Capital, Valor Equity Parters, Greenoaks Capital, Greylock Partners and Spark Capital.Gores Metropoulos II, led by chairman Dean Metropoulos and Chief Executive Officer Alec Gores, raised $450 million in a January initial public offering.San Francisco-based Sonder first refurbishes short-term rentals and lists them on its website, as well as with Airbnb Inc. and Expedia Group Inc.’s Vrbo. Sonder, which has taken over other buildings including old hat factories and police stables, has also expanded in recent years to work with hotels.Sonder CEO Francis Davidson began experimenting with amenities when he was managing apartments as a McGill University student in Montreal. Davidson founded Sonder in 2012 with Martin Picard, and told Bloomberg News in 2019 that the company had ambitions of raking in more revenue than Marriott by 2025.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.

  • Swedish Central Bank Reveals First Study of Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swedes are learning that their once pioneering vision for a central bank digital currency might take a lot longer to enact than initially thought.The Riksbank just published the results of the first phase of a pilot project into what is essentially the most advanced exploration of a post-cash era to be undertaken by a major, western economy. It says the rapid pace at which cash is disappearing presents “potential problems” that a digital currency controlled by a central bank can address.The task is huge and Sweden’s central bank, the world’s oldest, keeps pushing back its timeline. After once suggesting it might be ready to move ahead with an e-krona by 2018, the Riksbank now says the current pilot project won’t be completed until early next year, and has even given itself room to continue trying until the end of 2026.Other central bankers have openly dismissed the notion that there’s any reward to be gained from being a first-mover in the field of digital currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the U.S. would rather be right than first.“In most economies it will take time. And especially if lawmakers need to weigh in,” Johanna Jeansson of Bloomberg Economics.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Carpe Diem - Central Banks in Digital Future Mithra Sundberg, who heads the Riksbank unit that’s running the project from Stockholm, suggests it’s important not to settle on the technology before figuring out exactly what the digital currency needs to do. That’s as the Riksbank makes clear it’s not replacing cash, and that whatever it ends up creating -- if it moves ahead -- will probably require a new legal framework before it can be used.Meanwhile, cash in the form of bank notes and coins is slowly but surely petering out in the largest Nordic economy. Last year, Swedes used cash less often than the citizens of seven other “mature” markets, as a percentage of total transactions, according to the McKinsey Global Payments Report.But not everyone sees cashlessness as a trigger for embarking on a digital currency project. In neighboring Norway, another virtually cashless society, the central bank says there’s “no acute need” to introduce a digital currency.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The motivation for introducing a central bank digital currency may change as policy makers explore the issue. Simply introducing a complement to cash for retail transactions may not make much of a difference in the economy. Using wholesale CBDCs in cross-border transactions has the potential to raise efficiency. Employing new digital tools for policy purposes could really alter the macroeconomic playing field. The bigger the step, the more thought it’s likely to require. Expect that to take time.”-- Johanna Jeansson, Scandinavia economistSundberg says Sweden’s e-krona pilot project hasn’t yet explored the monetary policy ramifications of such a transformation. But she and her team have “looked at the technical possibilities of being able to charge interest,” she says.The Riksbank’s pilot project shows that it would be possible to apply interest rates on a CBDC, regardless of whether it’s account-based or token based. If a negative interest rate is to be applied, the end-user can hold the tokens, but not a separate key that provides access to those tokens.“The compatibility of an interest-bearing ekrona, positive or negative, with a distribution model as tested in phase one, is a much broader question than the purely technical possibilities and limitations,” the Riksbank said.For now, the Riksbank is focusing on a so-called two-tier model, in which it would be responsible for the issuance and redemption of a CBDC. In such a framework the so-called participants, such as banks or payment firms, would have direct contact with the end-user, according to Micael Lindgren, the technical project manager at the Riksbank.Ultimately, politicians and not central bankers will decide what the future of money will look like in Sweden. Lawmakers will judge whether the information produced through the pilot project persuades them that an e-krona is even necessary, and if so, what form it should take.(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Epic Battle With Capital Flows Is More Intense Than Ever

    (Bloomberg) -- In 2020, China’s efforts to lure foreign funds into its borders finally paid off. Investors from New York to London clamored for its stocks and bonds, cementing the nation’s position on the global stage.Against the wreckage of the global economy and with unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks, China’s resilience to the coronavirus and its higher-yielding assets looked attractive. The result was a 62% increase in overseas holdings of local stocks from a year earlier to 3.4 trillion yuan ($520 billion), a 47% fillip for the bond market to 3.3 trillion yuan, and the Chinese currency’s best quarter in more than a decade. Foreign investors bought another net $53.5 billion worth of Chinese debt in January and February this year, according to Gavekal Dragonomics.But that influx -- and influence -- is now creating a headache for the Communist Party. China has long been paranoid about the risks posed by capital flows, especially after a messy currency devaluation in 2015, which is why authorities maintain strict controls on money entering and leaving the country. The scale of the inflows places the country at risk of asset bubbles, which would burst were that money to start pouring out.“The moment this demand becomes too big to manage and starts to pressure financial stability -- or create a threat or risk to financial stability -- it will be curbed,” said Paola Subacchi, professor of International Economics at the University of London’s Queen Mary Global Policy Institute and author of ‘The People’s Money: How China Is Building a Global Currency.’Foreign presence in modern China’s capital markets has never been so great: Beijing has in recent years carved out channels to let funds in, opening stock and bond trading links via Hong Kong and pushing for the inclusion of yuan-denominated assets in major global benchmarks. The overarching goal was to help make markets more efficient and powerful. Institutions such as pension funds would provide stability to a stock market reliant on speculators, while boosting liquidity in a moribund sovereign bond market.Global pandemic stimulus has in some ways made China a victim of its own success. This was illustrated by a November report compiled by the Asian Consultative Council of the Bank for International Settlements, which looked at the impact of capital flows. The People’s Bank of China, one of 12 central banks in the working group, noted that “sharp exchange rate fluctuations and large capital flows would threaten financial stability and have negative real economic consequences.”After last year’s vast inflows, those concerns are now starting to resonate in China’s onshore markets. Expectations of strong growth in the U.S. economy have begun driving Treasury yields higher, narrowing the premium offered by Chinese debt by about 1 percentage point since a record in November. They’re also buoying the dollar and punishing the yuan, which in March weakened about 1.3%. The CSI 300 Index of stocks has fallen more than 10% from this year’s high. The risk of a comeuppance is building.“Outflows are always an important worry,” said David Qu, an economist at Bloomberg Economics. “Authorities may also be worried that inflows, particularly hot money, may become outflows once market conditions change.”Official comments have only grown louder in recent months. In a March 20 speech, top securities regulator Yi Huiman said large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. In unusually blunt comments in early March, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy. Li Daokui, a former central bank adviser, blamed the potential for instability on U.S. pandemic relief.To manage and counterbalance the inflows, China has steadily granted an additional quota for onshore funds to invest in securities overseas, in March boosting it to $135 billion -- the highest ever. Other measures include encouraging mutual funds to invest in Hong Kong stocks, which led to record flows into the city in January, and asking financial institutions to limit the amount of offshore financing. Hong Kong in December said it was discussing plans to allow mainland investors to trade bonds in the city, which would also encourage outflows.But those steps are incremental, showing policy makers are wary of going too far the other way. China may struggle to open its financial borders without in some way being at the mercy of Federal Reserve actions, like other emerging economies. The U.S.’s easy monetary policy in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis fueled bubbles in countries from Indonesia to Thailand, which burst when the Fed prepared to raise interest rates.The Fed responded to the pandemic with similar policies to those of 2008 but far faster -- and further. Its balance sheet is now near $7.7 trillion, compared to $4 trillion early last year and the previous peak of $4.5 trillion in 2015. That’s equivalent to about 36% of the country’s gross domestic output, a record.There are few economies that can absorb that kind of money. China’s $10.9 trillion equity market and $18 trillion bond market make the country an obvious target.“China is going to be a very attractive place for capital,” said Wen-Wen Lindroth, lead cross-asset strategist for Fidelity International. “The long term growth rate – the gap they have with income – versus developed markets means they have lot more scope to develop,” she said.The question now is how China deals with this issue, which will become even more pressing as the weighting of yuan assets in global benchmarks increases, drawing in billions of extra dollars. Allowing more outflows will reduce the risk of bubbles, but increases the potential for money to flood out too quickly -- as the country witnessed in the wake of the 2015 currency devaluation.“China has long been very careful about opening its capital account, and that cautious approach is still the most probable one,” Wei He, China Economist at Gavekal, wrote in a March 31 report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • NFT Frenzy Shows Signs of Cooling but Don’t Call It a Market Crash

    NFT prices are falling, but it doesn't point to a market crash as investors eye long-term value.

  • The U.S. Cut Its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosted Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. slashed its oil production forecast through next year just as OPEC and its allies begin to rollback their production cuts in the coming months.U.S. oil output is set to reach 11.04 million barrels day this year, down from last month’s forecast at 11.15 million after a deep freeze in February that shutdown the oil industry in Texas, according to U.S. government data. The Energy Information Administration also lowered its output forecast for 2022 by 100,000 barrels a day.The lower output forecast comes as Wall Street has grown reluctant to fund growth while shale operators are focused on increasing cash flow and return to investors rather than adding production. With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous output levels, OPEC+ is moving to roll back part of their supply cuts in the coming months.“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference Tuesday. “Too much investment would be required,” she said, reiterating her view that U.S. has past peak oil production.The OPEC+ decision expressed growing confidence in the economic recovery and higher oil prices. In the past four months, benchmark U.S. crude oil prices have gained over 36%.Even though the EIA is lowered its forecast, production will likely expand modestly from current levels. American explorers are still moving to add supply, last week they to add the most rigs in more than a year. Still, the oil rig count stands at about half of what it was when the pandemic began.With the U.S. unlikely to return supply to pre-pandemic levels, some market observers don’t expect global crude supplies to grow fast enough to satisfy demand as vaccinations proliferate and economies reopen.Oil supply is proving to be “mostly inelastic” in the very near-term, as shown by the lack of production growth after Saudi Arabia’s cut prices rallied this year, Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Uber to Spend $250 Million to Boost Number of U.S. Drivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. said it will spend $250 million to get drivers back on the road and recruit new ones as the coronavirus pandemic eases in the U.S.The money will go toward bonuses for drivers, guaranteed pay and on-boarding for workers who are new to Uber, the company said Wednesday. The program anticipates an eventual rise in demand as more Americans are vaccinated and stores reopen.Uber plans to lay out the money over the coming months, said Matt Wing, a spokesman for the company. Bonuses will depend on a variety of factors, including location and time, he said. Uber shares declined as much as 3.6% during trading Wednesday.Ridership fell sharply over the last year, and a surge in food delivery orders failed to make up for the ride-hailing jobs lost. Many drivers for Uber and Lyft Inc. either sought work elsewhere or applied for government stimulus programs.Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi signaled a rise in driver bonuses during a conference call with investors in February. He said increased spending in the first half of the year would boost driver supply and meet what he expected to be higher demand from riders. The company spokesman declined to say how much Uber spent on driver incentives in the first quarter.(Updates with spokesman comments in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Trades Flat Amid Possible New COVID-19 Vaccine Deal with Israel

    Pfizer shares traded most unchanged Monday after the biopharmaceutical giant said it was in fresh negotiations with Israel to supply additional COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Iran’s Comeback To Oil Markets Unlikely To Cause Price Crash

    Iran’s possible return to a nuclear deal is unlikely to unleash a tidal wave of crude onto the markets as the country has been flouting U.S. sanctions and managed to keep its main customer well-supplied

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Mulls Steel Measures to Combat Rising Construction Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is looking at introducing measures to cool a rally in steel prices to the highest in more than a decade and support the construction industry, people familiar with the matter said.One option may include a mechanism that could be used to tax sales over a certain price to provide funds to aid the construction sector, according to two people familiar with government discussions. Such a move has been proposed by the Industry Ministry, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said Wednesday that he doesn’t see a formula-based export tax as necessary or feasible because it may lead to some steel-product shortages, according to Interfax. Although some ministries have pushed for such a tax, it makes more sense to support steelmakers’ customers, the newswire cited him as saying.The Economy Ministry, which plays a role in setting taxes, will take part in discussions of tax code changes, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg.Steel prices have climbed to the highest since 2008 as the global market recovered from the coronavirus crisis and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. While that’s generating big profits for Russian producers, it’s also worrying the government. Inflation fears prompted the central bank to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 last month and officials to enact crop-export restrictions and cap some food prices.Russia’s steel industry has a strong lobbying voice, so “any tough and painful regulations of the sector seem unlikely,” said Kirill Chuyko, an analyst at BCS Global Markets. “Still, given that Russia is more and more turning to regulations of different fields, the risk that some mild measures will be applied to the steel sector exists.”Other options for regulating steel prices include introducing a minimum amount that must be sold in the domestic market, the people said. RBC newswire earlier reported that officials have discussed setting up so-called indicative prices for products that affect construction prices.Spokespeople for the Industry Ministry, as well as major Russian producers Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel PJSC, Novolipetsk Steel PJSC, Severstal PJSC and Evraz Plc, declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Poland’s Record-Low Rates to Survive Price Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland kept borrowing costs at a record low, judging that threats to the economy from tighter Covid-19 restrictions outweigh a spike in inflation and a weaker national currency.Despite surging price growth prompting nearby Russia and Ukraine to hike interest rates, the central bank in Warsaw left its benchmark at 0.1% for an 11th straight month on Wednesday -- as predicted by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.The pandemic remains the driving force as a third wave sweeping Europe brings record daily new cases in Poland. After suffering less than their western neighbors during as the coronavirus first appeared last year, the continent’s east has become the planet’s most-deadly region on a per-capita basis this time around.“Available data indicate that the coming quarters will see a recovery of economic activity, although the scale and pace of the recovery are uncertain,” the central bank said in a statement. “The further course of the pandemic and its impact on the economic situation in Poland and abroad continue to be the main source of uncertainty.”As regards inflation, which hit a six-month high in March, the bank sees price growth accelerating further in the coming months on fuel prices, before slowing as the government’s vaccination program ramps up and the pandemic fades to “ease the impact of supply-side factors.”Of more concern is the damage being wrought by the virus on the European Union’s biggest eastern economy, which shrank for the first time in nearly three decades in 2020.Central-bank projections published last month envisage 4.1% growth this year as ultra-low rates are complimented by quantitative easing and 300 billion zloty ($77 billion) in fiscal stimulus from the government. But MPC member Jerzy Kropiwnicki said last week in a blog post that lockdown measures are “significantly weakening hopes” for a recovery in the coming months.“The economy will rebound positively in the second half of the year,” he wrote, forecasting a full-year number of 3% to 3.5%.The zloty -- the second-worst-performing emerging-market currency in March -- could help by making exporters’ goods more attractive. The central bank had long being calling for a weaker currency, repeatedly warning that its earlier strength was a threat to faster economic expansion and intervening to weaken it in December.The bank reiterated Wednesday that it stands ready to intervene again, saying the pace of recovery will depend on foreign-exchange developments. After the currency slid to a 12-year low against the euro last month, the bank softened earlier wording that talked about the lack of a durable zloty adjustment hindering economic growth.More clarity may come from Governor Adam Glapinski, who’ll hold an online news conference Friday at 3 p.m. Warsaw time.(Updates with central bank statement starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.