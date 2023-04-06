Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, May 4, at 9:00 a.m. ET. This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com, via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):

United States: 1 833.470.1428

United States (Local): 1.404.975.4839

All other locations: +1 404.662.2808

Participant Access code: 741195

Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details

Event Title: Q1 2023 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: May 4, 2023

Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)



Attendee URL (Public):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/554774659

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay

A recording will be available until Thurs., May 11, 2023

US (Local): 1.929.458.6194

US Toll Free: 1.866.813.9403

Canada: 1.226.828.7578

All other locations: +44.204.525.0658

Access Code: 729468

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. Together with our world-class resources, technical and process knowledge, and safety and sustainability performance, we partner with our customers to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect, and protect. We are committed to building a more resilient world where people and planet thrive. Learn more about Albemarle at www.albemarle.com and at @albemarlecorp on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

