Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.40

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) will pay a dividend of $0.40 on the 1st of April. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Albemarle's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Albemarle is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 67.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 7.5% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Albemarle Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.96, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.2% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Albemarle has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Albemarle definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Albemarle's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Albemarle's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Albemarle (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

