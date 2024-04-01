Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

While Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 10% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 52% is below the market return of 93%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 40% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Albemarle investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Albemarle managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 9% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.84 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Albemarle's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Albemarle the TSR over the last 5 years was 61%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Albemarle had a tough year, with a total loss of 39% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 28%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 10%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Albemarle better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Albemarle (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

