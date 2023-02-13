U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,127.31
    +36.85 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,170.59
    +301.32 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,864.89
    +146.77 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.54
    +17.73 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.99
    +0.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7190
    -0.0250 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4170
    +0.9790 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,613.09
    -407.79 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.12
    -7.37 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Alberta announces $58 million for circular economy projects worth $528 million in public and private investment

Emissions Reduction Alberta
·7 min read
Emissions Reduction Alberta
Emissions Reduction Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Government of Alberta is advancing the province’s global leadership in the circular economy by committing $58 million through Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to projects across the province worth $528 million in public and private investment. All funding is sourced from the province’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund.

Producing high-quality fertilizer for farmers, recycling asphalt from roof shingles, sequestering carbon in concrete, and novel plastics recycling are some examples of the technology solutions receiving funding through ERA’s Circular Economy Challenge.

If successful, these projects will result in cumulative greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions of up to 4 million tonnes by 2050—equal to offsetting the GHG footprint of 1 million homes. Circular Economy Challenge Funding is expected to create 1835 person-year jobs* in Alberta and have a $350 million GDP impact in the province by 2025.

The investment aligns with provincial initiatives including the proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) approach, the agricultural plastics recycling initiative, and the Natural Gas Vision and Strategy’s goal to establish Alberta as a centre of excellence for plastics diversion and recycling.

“Advancing technology solutions that support a circular economy makes good environmental and economic sense. Circular Economy Challenge projects supported by the TIER fund will help keep valuable materials in the economy and out of landfills, which drives investment, bolsters economic activity, cuts emissions, and creates jobs. It’s a win across the board.”
Sonya Savage, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

“A more sustainable, diversified provincial economy requires using our resources more wisely, we need to think about waste as a resource rather than a cost. This investment in converting waste into other uses is going to make a real difference.”
Justin Riemer, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

Circular Economy Challenge projects support waste reduction, material and feedstock substitution, value recovery, and reduction of the lifecycle environmental footprint of materials and products. These technology solutions can reduce the impacts of material production, processing, and disposal. The innovations invested in here will support industry competitiveness, new venture creation, and economic diversification.

Projects include:

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
Design, build, and commence operations of a new asphalt roof shingles recycling facility
ERA funding: $7.1 million | Project cost: $20.6 million

Sparks Eggs
Dehydrate inedible eggs from an existing grading and packing facility into a powder to be used for pet food and animal feed
ERA funding: $500,000 | Project cost: $1 million

Rimrock Renewables LP.
Treat the biproduct of the anaerobic digestion process to produce fertilizer, peat, cattle bedding, and clean water on-site
ERA funding: $8.4 million | Project cost: $19 million

Hydrovac Waste Solutions Ltd.
Divert slurry from the landfill and recover valuable products from the hydro-vacuum process
ERA funding: $1.7 million | Project cost: $8 million

Carbon Upcycling Technologies
Demonstrate a commercial-scale carbon sequestration and utilization technology for the cement and concrete sector
ERA funding: $4.4 million |Project cost: $11 million

Phyto Organix Foods Inc.
Construction of a large-scale, commercial, net zero yellow pea fractionation facility
ERA funding: $10 million | Project cost: $231 million

Suncor Energy Inc.
Recover Vanadium, a valuable critical metal/element, from the fly ash by-product from coke-fired boilers and use it in the growing energy storage market
ERA funding: $7 million | Project cost: $36 million

INCA Renewtech
Construct and operate a first-of-kind commercial facility to create a sustainable, advanced bio-composite material made from hemp stalk
ERA funding: $10 million | Project cost: $174.5 million

Circular Rubber Technologies Inc.
Reclaim rubber from end-of-life, high-grade tires from industrial activities and sell the end product back to manufacturers for use in new tires
ERA funding: $3.2 million | Project cost: $16 million
        
RBW Waste Management Ltd.
Install and commission a recycling system for high-density polyethylene containers used to transport liquid and solid wastes and process them into new products
ERA funding: $700,000 | Project cost: $1.4 million

“Government of Alberta funding through Emissions Reduction Alberta is critical to fulfilling our objective of meeting consumer demand for healthy, functional proteins and food co-products that are produced in a sustainable way. This project creates the opportunity to add value to Alberta’s pulse resources, diversify our economy, and directly help mitigate global food security risks, while doing so with a differentiated carbon and water sustainability footprint.”
Chris Theal, President & CEO, Phyto Organix Foods Inc.

“The Suncor team and our partners are excited to advance this project which has the potential to produce commercial quantities of a critical metal used in the production of grid level energy storage solutions. The Alberta Vanadium Project is consistent with Suncor’s leading position in developing new lines of revenue that also support greater adoption of low carbon sources of energy.”
Todd Pugsley, Director, Technology Development - Bitumen Value Chain, Suncor

“This support of Circular Rubber Technologies' project is pivotal in advancing Canada's circular economy. CRT is constructing the world's first commercial scale rubber devulcanization facility for industrial tires, its first state of the art facility in Alberta, set to begin production in Fall 2023. ERA accelerates bringing CRT's product - the world's cleanest, highest quality rubber reclaim - to a $45 billion global market.”
Maartje Van Der Sande, CEO, Circular Rubber Technologies (CRT)

“Circularity in our economy will be integral to Alberta's decarbonization efforts. Circular Economy Challenge funding signals the government's commitment to supporting innovative companies like Carbon Upcycling, as we collaborate with industry partners and look to achieve commercial-scale impact in the cement industry.”
Ryan Bourns, Business Development Partnerships Manager, Carbon Upcycling

“Circular Economy Challenge funding will facilitate our company to meet zero-waste and sustainability goals for our food processing facility in Calgary. We will reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and transform our current waste product into a new ingredient for the pet food industry, creating a circular economy and permanent sustainable waste management solution.”  
Scott Brookshaw, Executive Vice President, Sparks Eggs, Division of Golden Valley Foods Ltd.

“Rimrock Renewables is honored to be recognized by the Government of Alberta through ERA as an innovator in the development of alternative energy solutions to support the Canadian energy transformation. Funding from partners like the ERA is key to accelerating our shovel-ready project and making an immediate impact to Canada’s emission reduction goals.”
Scott McLean, Director Rimrock Renewables and Executive Vice President Operations Tidewater Renewables Ltd.

“This funding will enable INCA Renewtech to significantly accelerate construction of our state-of-the-art hemp processing and composites manufacturing factory. We will purchase waste straw from farmers currently growing hemp for plant-based protein and transform this renewable resource into advanced bio-composites for the automotive, marine, wind energy, and consumer plastics industries.”
Davd Saltman, Chairman & CEO, INCA Renewtech

“With funding from the Government of Alberta through ERA, we can reliably scale up a cleantech process that recycles hydrovac waste into valuable products for cement production. This will keep materials out of landfills, while helping Alberta's cement and hydrovac industries get closer to meeting their sustainability and net-zero emission goals.”
Ash Thibault, Vice President, Hydrovac Waste Solutions.

“The Government of Alberta and ERA’s contribution to our innovative and proprietary clean technology process is hugely supportive in the commercialization of our first scale up asphalt shingle reprocessing facility in Alberta. This landmark facility will be the first in North America and launches our scalable business model to deploy our circular economy, clean technology solution across Canada and the US.”   
Aidan Mills, President and CEO, Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

“Plastic recycling has been a longstanding aspiration of RBW Waste Management Ltd. Circular Economy Challenge funding allows this to become a reality. Plastic waste received at our facility will be converted to new recycled plastic products, reducing waste and reliance on virgin materials to make industrial products, while promoting a circular economy model for high-density polyethylene plastics.”
Rick Williams, President, RBW Waste Management Ltd.

Projects were selected through ERA’s competitive review process. A team of experts in science, engineering, business development, commercialization, financing, and greenhouse gas quantification conducted an independent, rigorous, transparent review overseen by a Fairness Monitor.

All ERA funding recipients are required to produce a final outcomes report that is shared publicly for the broader benefit of Alberta. Funding recipients will be required to report on project outcomes, achievements, and lessons learned including GHG reductions, job creation, and other environmental, economic, and social benefits.

*A person-year is equal to one-year of employment for one individual.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):
For more than 13 years, ERA has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since we were established in 2009, we have committed $884 million toward 246 projects worth $7.1 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of 40 million tonnes by 2030 and 99 million tonnes by 2050.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Neil Wedin Media Relations, Emissions Reduction Alberta Cell: 403.973.1015 nwedin@eralberta.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Transocean (RIG) Bets on GSR for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

    Transocean Ltd. (RIG) offers the use of the Ocean Rig Olympia vessel, along with cash investment and engineering services to support GSR's exploration.

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets Higher

  • A Tesla Costs Less Than $30,000

    This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.

  • The Fight to Define Green Hydrogen, With Billions of Dollars at Stake

    Some of the world’s biggest companies are fighting over what qualifies as green energy. At stake are tax credits worth billions of dollars under the new U.S. climate law.

  • Commodities Risk Lurking in ESG Funds Is Now Too Big to Ignore

    (Bloomberg) -- The dark side of ESG investing has the potential to undermine a whole generation of clean-tech strategies.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Levels New AccusationAdam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the C

  • West coast pipeline resumes pumping gas after shutdown

    A gas pipeline near Los Angeles has resumed deliveries of gasoline to some California cities and neighboring states including Nevada and Arizona.

  • For Mining EV Metals, the Arctic Is Hot

    The scramble to secure green-energy metals is bringing new life to one of the world’s oldest mining hubs.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Threatens More Torrential Rain in Flood-Hit New Zealand

    Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed as a cyclone bore down on Auckland on Monday, two weeks after New Zealand’s largest city experienced severe flooding caused by torrential rain. In January, more than 16 inches of rain fell on Auckland’s airport, the landing point for millions of visitors to the country each year and a key transit route to the U.S. More than half of that rain fell on Jan. 27, when more than 2,000 stranded people sheltered overnight at terminal buildings. American Airlines Group Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways were among the carriers that again canceled service into Auckland on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle began skirting the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

  • Billionaire Drops Australia Coal Mine Appeal in Blow for Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s A$133 billion ($92 billion) coal export sector suffered another blow after billionaire Clive Palmer’s Waratah Coal Inc. withdrew an appeal to open what would have been the country’s biggest mine. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Object Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Prot

  • Europe Sets Rules for Producing Green Hydrogen

    The European Union issued regulations for what qualifies as renewable hydrogen under its clean-energy transition plan, shaping how companies are expected to invest billions of euros in the coming years.

  • For some EV owners, recharging now more costly than filling up

    Some electric car owners around the U.S. have experienced sticker shock charging their vehicles. Here's why.

  • Lufthansa introduces fares with offsetting already built in

    Lufthansa will begin offering fares that already include the off-setting of flight-related carbon emissions starting this week, the German carrier announced on Monday. The "Green Fares", which can be booked for connections in Europe and North Africa, are the first to provide 100% carbon-offsetting, Lufthansa Executive Board member Harry Hohmeister said. The option, which will initially be offered on more than 730,000 flights per year for all airlines in the Lufthansa Group, makes Lufthansa the first airline to offer such a fare as a complete package, in addition to tickets without offsetting, Hohmeister said.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Hits New Zealand Leaving Thousands Without Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of homes in northern New Zealand are without electricity as a powerful cyclone begins lashing the South Pacific nation, bringing high winds and intense rainfall.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Object Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhau

  • Companies exaggerate and mislead on their climate targets, new report finds

    Climate commitments by companies aren’t always as green as they seem. A new report concludes major brands are exaggerating how ambitious their efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are — in effect misleading consumers, investors and governments.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Will Ferrell Plugged GM’s EV in a Super Bowl Ad. He Did Much More for Tesla Sales.

    The traditional auto industry spends billions each year on marketing. Tesla spends nothing. Elon Musk's company doesn't have to thanks to ads from others that miss the point.