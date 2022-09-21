Alberta is calling skilled workers from Vancouver

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Alberta's Alberta is Calling campaign offers motivated professionals from Vancouver a glimpse into the kind of life that awaits them across the Rockies.

The first phase of the Alberta is Calling advertising campaign launched in Vancouver and Toronto in mid–August and was designed to draw skilled, educated and ambitious talent to Alberta. In Phase 2, the campaign continues to spread the news about why workers in both cities may consider a future in one of Alberta's vibrant communities.

Advertising will appear across Vancouver and Toronto markets. A colourful and eye–catching four-page newspaper wrap  is a feature of the Vancouver campaign, along with strategic billboard and digital advertising in and around both cities.

Alberta is experiencing unprecedented economic growth and diversification that has resulted in rewarding jobs across numerous sectors, including technology, finance, renewable energy, film and television, agriculture, transportation, aviation, manufacturing and logistics. Job seekers in Alberta can look forward to expanding their skill sets and succeeding in their chosen fields while enjoying everything the province has to offer.

The campaign highlights the many cost-of-living, career and lifestyle advantages of life in Alberta, including:

  • Highest average wages and lowest taxes in the country.

  • Home ownership in a major city for a fraction of the cost.

  • Shorter average commute times.

  • Career opportunities in emerging and growing industries.

  • Easy access to world-famous mountain parks for year–round hiking, skiing, biking, and more than 300 days of sunshine per year.

"Alberta is friendly, affordable and offers limitless opportunity, and we're excited to make our case to skilled professionals in the Lower Mainland. One of the truly great benefits of living in Alberta is you don't have to spend your life savings on rent. In fact, owning your own home is within grasp."
Jason Kenney, Premier

"Alberta is already home to some of the best and the brightest, and is rapidly becoming a destination of choice for people throughout Canada and around the world. We offer high wages, lower costs and a lifestyle that is unsurpassed anywhere else." 
Tanya Fir, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation

The Alberta is Calling campaign will cost a total of $2.6 million.

To learn more about the opportunities and advantages of living in Alberta, visit albertaiscalling.ca.

Quick facts

  • Job vacancy rates are high, with more than 100,000 open jobs.

  • Alberta workers continue to have the highest earnings across all provinces.

  • Housing is more affordable in Alberta than in Vancouver.

  • Alberta families generally pay lower personal taxes (for 2022, considering annual family incomes of $75,000, $150,000, and $300,000).

  • Workers in Edmonton and Calgary spend less time commuting.

  • Alberta saw the highest net interprovincial migration in Canada, at 5,351 people, in the first three months of 2022.

*City definitions are 'Census Metropolitan Areas,' which include the cities and surrounding municipalities that are closely integrated.

Related information
Alberta is Calling
Affordability programs

