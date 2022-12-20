Alberta Continuing Care Association Announces 2023 Board of Directors

Alberta Continuing Care Association

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Continuing Care Association (ACCA) is pleased to announce its 2023 Board of Directors. The Board was elected by members at the Association’s Annual General Meeting on November 17, 2022, and the Executive were elected at the first Board meeting on December 15, 2022.

This year’s Board of Directors is as follows:

Executive

Chair – Feisal Keshavjee, CBI Health

Vice-Chair – Steve Kovacic, The Good Samaritan Society

Treasurer – Karim Kassam, Optima Living

Directors

Michael Bittante, Extendicare

Michelle Charlesworth, Covenant Care

Heidi Hadubiak, Canterbury Foundation

Al Jina, Park Place Seniors Living

Jennifer McCue, Bethany Care Society

Charlotte McFadden, Allen Gray Continuing Care Centre

Carolyne Mondoux, The Brenda Strafford Foundation

“On behalf of all ACCA members, I would like to welcome this year’s Board of Directors, who represent a variety of operators throughout Alberta,” says Wayne Morishita, ACCA’s Executive Director. “This upcoming year will be a critical year for continuing care in Alberta with a number of important initiatives underway, as well as the provincial election in May. Our Board members have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help to guide the association’s advocacy and education efforts going forward.”

About the Alberta Continuing Care Association – The ACCA is a non-profit, voluntary organization representing the providers of continuing care services in Alberta. ACCA members include both non-profit and private, independent owners and operators across the spectrum of continuing care, including home care, designated supportive living, and long-term care. Our members provide care and services for over 13,000 long-term care and designated supportive living individuals and over 5.7 million hours of home care to Albertans annually. www.ab-cca.ca



