Alberta firm joins the Baker Tilly Canada network

·2 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Western expansion continues for Baker Tilly Canada, one of the country's largest independent accounting networks, as it welcomes another Alberta firm – the third new member in that province within the last year.

Baker Tilly Canada&#x002019;s Brian Ross and Scott Dupuis (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)
Baker Tilly Canada’s Brian Ross and Scott Dupuis (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

Baker Tilly RSG, formerly Ross & Sylvestre LLP, has nearly 40 years of experience providing communities across Alberta with expert accounting and tax services. The firm also offers specialized advisory services, helping clients with corporate reorganizations, the purchase or sale of a business, succession planning, business development and corporate financing.

As well as its Edmonton office, Baker Tilly RSG is the leading public accounting firm in the Bonnyville and Cold Lake regions and serves a diverse array of clients, including, but not limited to those in the oil and gas, transportation, retail and professional services industries.

"Our firm was ready for a new chapter, to grow value for both our clients and our team," says Brian Ross, managing partner. "Baker Tilly has everything we were looking for: the freedom to remain completely independent both logistically and financially, while becoming part of a deeply connected and complementary network of professional firms."

"It's a pleasure to welcome Baker Tilly RSG to our network, thus continuing to expand Baker Tilly's reach and influence in Western Canada," says Baker Tilly Canada chair, Scott Dupuis. "The professionals at RSG not only share our entrepreneurial values and spirit, they bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the network."

Connect on LinkedIn
https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada
https://www.bakertilly.ca

About Baker Tilly Canada

­­­Through its independent member firms, the Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative provides a full complement of financial services across every major industry sector through an established platform, deep local expertise and access to the highest quality resources in the international marketplace. As an independent member of Baker Tilly International, Baker Tilly Canada and its member firms are part of a global network of 126 member firms, with 34,700 people in 145 territories.

SOURCE Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c2056.html

