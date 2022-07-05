U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.54
    -56.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,537.73
    -559.53 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,088.79
    -39.06 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.80
    -30.96 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.03
    -9.40 (-8.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -35.40 (-1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    19.11
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8000
    -0.0890 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1935
    -0.0169 (-1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6870
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,446.25
    -342.90 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.20
    -18.82 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.62
    -213.03 (-2.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Alberta govt to intervene in antitrust review of Rogers, Shaw deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RCI
  • SJR

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Alberta province will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings of a proposed C$20 billion ($15.33 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc because it will impact the provincial economy, Alberta's attorney general said in a notice on Tuesday.

The companies "have significant presence in Alberta's telecommunications market and their successes and failures will impact Alberta's consumers, workers, and, potentially, other aspects of Alberta's economy," according to the notice posted on the competition tribunal's website.

Shaw is based in Calgary, Alberta, while Rogers is based in Toronto.

($1 = 1.3046 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Dangerous Bacteria Found in UK Pork, Report Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in UK pork products are putting human and animal health at risk, according to a new report from World Animal Protection, a nonprofit.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Factbox-Airline SAS files for U.S. bankruptcy protection

    Below is some data on SAS restructuring efforts so far, debt, and aircraft leases. The airline, whose biggest owners are the Swedish and the Danish states, said the bankruptcy protection filing was aimed at accelerating a restructuring plan announced in February. Under the plan, SAS aims to transform its business, including its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures, eying savings of 7.5 billion Swedish crowns ($715 million) a year.

  • Pentaquarks: scientists find new "exotic" configurations of quarks

    They hope they will help us understand the "strong force" that holds the insides of atoms together.

  • Copper Spirals Down to 19-Month Low as Recession Fears Dominate

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper fell to its lowest price in 19 months, with metals extending losses as global recession fears continue to damp the demand outlook for commodities. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Why Shares in Berkshire Hathaway Fell in June

    The place to start when looking at why is by analyzing what's in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. As you can see below, Apple's performance in June was pretty much in line with the market, and the leading consumer staples stocks (Coca-Cola and Kraft Heinz) outperformed the market.

  • Oil Prices Could Fall $40 This Year if Recession Hits, Citi Says

    Crude oil prices may drop to $65 a barrel this year if a recession strikes in the second half, analysts at Citi said. If history is any guide, oil prices will fall back sharply after spiking and slamming the brakes on economic growth. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, oil prices peaked at more than $160 a barrel and then quickly fell below $40 a barrel.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the Ne

  • Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chin

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Airline flight cancellations ease after 4th of July travel chaos

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors recap U.S. airline cancellations since the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs, and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over mRNA technology

    CureVac has filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, marking one of the first known cases of a company going to court amid the fierce competition to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The German-based biotech company is seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual property rights, it said on Tuesday. When asked in a media call, Chief Executive Franz-Werner Haas did not rule out further legal action against BioNTech partner Pfizer or mRNA vaccine maker Moderna.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google Strengthen Grip on Cloud

    The three companies account for about two-thirds of cloud spending and are using their size to maintain their hold on the rapidly growing market.

  • Wall Street Is Sleeping on This Potential Fintech Giant

    Modern card issuer Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) is just a little speck in the financial universe, but it might not always be that way -- the company's innovative and flexible technology makes it a potential titan in the making. Fintech is bringing new ways for consumers to pay, transfer, borrow, and manage money. It can be hard to decide how best to invest in a vast opportunity, but this is where Marqeta can benefit investors.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Increase 32% in June, Outpacing Broader Industry

    The auto maker’s revenue benefited from pent-up demand, previously placed orders and a new all-electric truck that went on sale this spring

  • Congo administrator orders China's CMOC to stop exports from Tenke cobalt mine

    A temporary administrator appointed by a Congolese court to run the world's second-largest cobalt mine ordered majority Chinese owner CMOC to suspend marketing and export of its production, letters seen by Reuters showed. CMOC spokesman Vincent Zhou said the company had not received the letters and that production and exports were continuing as normal. CMOC says the mine remains under its control despite the February court order, whose implementation Congo's justice minister lifted a stay on last month.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Exxon’s Q2 Earnings Could Quadruple From Last Year, Analyst Calculates

    Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read notes oil giant Exxon Mobil's second-quarter earnings could reach $18 billion, compared with $4.7 billion a year ago.