Alberta govt to intervene in antitrust review of Rogers, Shaw deal

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's Alberta province will intervene in competition tribunal proceedings of a proposed C$20 billion ($15.33 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc because it will impact the provincial economy, Alberta's attorney general said in a notice on Tuesday.

The companies "have significant presence in Alberta's telecommunications market and their successes and failures will impact Alberta's consumers, workers, and, potentially, other aspects of Alberta's economy," according to the notice posted on the competition tribunal's website.

Shaw is based in Calgary, Alberta, while Rogers is based in Toronto.

($1 = 1.3046 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)