Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Announces Chana Martineau as Chief Executive Officer

Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation

Chana Martineau

New AIOC CEO Chana Martineau

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation’s (“AIOC” or “Corporation”) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Chana Martineau as its Chief Executive Officer effective July 4th, 2022. Chana is a seasoned financial executive who brings an extensive and diverse background to the position. Her 30 + years in the financial services sector has spanned all aspects of banking, including time in the investment industry. Her experience also includes strategy and consulting in key sectors under the AIOC mandate. Chana has a demonstrated record of leadership success and of building high performance teams.



Ms. Martineau joins the AIOC from Canadian Western Bank, where she most recently served as Vice President leading the bank’s Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Rural Alberta operations. Chana has been recognized for her efforts for championing Indigenous prosperity and independence with Canadian Western Bank. Her experience working with myriad entities, from entrepreneurs through global enterprises to government, as well as her personal understanding of and appreciation for issues of cultural diversity make her the perfect candidate for the role. Chana has direct Indigenous Treaty 6 Territory heritage, originally hailing from the Cold Lake, AB area.

She has served as a Director with the Corporation since November 2021 and the Board of Directors is delighted to have her at the helm of the Corporation moving forward.

Stephen Buffalo, Chair of AIOC, spoke to the Board of Director’s excitement regarding Chana’s appointment as CEO. “The AIOC is fortunate to have recruited someone as accomplished, knowledgeable, and dedicated as Chana Martineau to serve as our leader. The Board is confident that Chana will continue to elevate the profile of the Corporation and build upon the foundation AIOC has already established in Alberta and beyond.”

“We could not be happier to have such an experienced and well-respected individual stepping in as the CEO of AIOC. It is an exciting time for the Corporation with their recently expanded mandate, and there is no doubt that Chana, with her extensive background and proven experience as an Indigenous leader, is the right person to take AIOC to the next level – and beyond,” said Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations.

Story continues

Chana Martineau stated, “I have been passionate about the mandate of AIOC since its inception, as it aligns perfectly with my strong desire to support economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples and communities. I am thrilled to take on the role of the CEO for this very important organization.”

Prior to her most current position at Canadian Western Bank, Chana was Vice President, Sales Strategy and Effectiveness at Canadian Western Bank. This followed over a decade at EY working with clients from entrepreneurial ventures through large corporate and government and public sector entities. Chana has been active in the community throughout her career, having served as a Director for the AIOC on the Audit and Finance and the Governance Committees. Past experiences include serving as the Curling Canada Board of Governors as Enterprise Risk, Finance, and Audit Committee Chair and the Diversity & Inclusion Board liaison role. She is a Founder and an Executive sponsor of Canadian Western Bank’s Sharing Circle, an Indigenous employee represented group that fosters learning and growth for Indigenous people and allies.

About the AIOC

AIOC is a provincial Crown Corporation, established under legislation in November 2019, which exists to serve as a catalyst for Indigenous prosperity and independence through investment and involvement in Alberta’s natural resources, agriculture, transportation, and telecommunications sectors.

For more information, please see this video link here.

Media enquiries:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71d1297d-1f96-498e-92a3-ba79c4be15dc



