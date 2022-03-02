U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.50
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,364.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,038.00
    +32.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.61
    +5.20 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1480
    +0.2580 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.62
    +807.22 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.33
    +16.35 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Albioma : Annual results 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALBIOMA
·17 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABMAF
  • ALBMY
ALBIOMA
ALBIOMA

Press release

Paris La Défense, 2 March 2022

2021 annual results

Results at the top of the guidance range: EBITDA at €214.8 million, Net income, Group share at €59 million

Complete discontinuation of coal on Reunion Island in 2024: work underway at Albioma Bois-Rouge and favourable decision on the biomass conversion for Albioma Le Gol

Successful entry into geothermal energy and acquisition of a second plant in Turkey

Albioma's Board of Directors, chaired by Frédéric Moyne, met on 2 March 2022 and approved the Group's consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year.

Thanks to the mobilisation and commitment of our teams, whom I would like to thank, and to the strength of our model, Albioma recorded a good performance in 2021. The Group confirms its role as a key player in the energy transition.

We have pursued our efforts to implement our long-term strategy, making great strides towards the complete discontinuation of coal on Reunion Island in favour of biomass in our two thermal power plants. To this end, we are delighted with the decision for the conversion of the Le Gol plant and the extension of its electricity sales contract until 2044, announced by the French Energy Regulation Board (CRE) on 24 February.

The year was also marked by the development of our project portfolio, in solar and geothermal energy, where we have just made a new acquisition, backed by a very promising experience at the end of the first year of operation of the Gümüşköy plant in Turkey.

More generally, we are proud of our social and environmental performance, which reflects our ambition for growth that respects the environment.said Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Albioma.

Consolidated key figures for 2021

In millions of euros (audited figures)

2021

2020

(reported)

Change %

Revenue

573.3

506.7

+13%

EBITDA

214.8

206.4

+4%

Net income

71.3

64.4

+11%

Net income, Group share

59.0

55.3

+7%

Revenue amounted to €573.3 million, a strong rise compared with the previous year. Stripping out the impact of changes in fuel prices (+€33.1 million) and the currency effect related to the decline of the Brazilian real (-€2.0 million), it was up by 7%.

EBITDA for the year rose by 4% to €214.8 million. It includes, in particular:

  • the full-year effect of the biomass conversion rider for tranche 3 of Albioma Le Moule (ALM 3),

  • the excellent performance by the Brazilian power plants,

  • the contribution of the new geothermal power plant Gümüşköy in Turkey,

  • pricing compensation for additional construction costs (Albioma Galion and Albioma Saint-Pierre) and to settle a dispute with a supplier.

Net income, Group share is up 7% to €59.0 million.

Highlights

Operations:

  • 1st full year of operation of ALM 3 on biomass after conversion with record availability,

  • Excellent performance of plants in Brazil,

  • Strong contribution of the first geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Development:

  • Significant progress on the conversion of French Overseas plants to 100% biomass:

    • Reunion Island, Bois-Rouge: work underway on Bois-Rouge and extension of the electricity sales agreement until 2043,

    • Reunion Island, Le Gol: decision issued on 24 February for the conversion and the extension of the electricity sales agreement until 2044,

    • Acquisition of a wood pellet production plant in Quebec.

  • 29 MWp of Solar projects secured,

  • Acquisition of a second geothermal power plant in Turkey.

France

Thermal biomass

Good availability of the thermal power plants

The availability of thermal power plants in France was 90.5% in 2021 (compared with 91.7% in 2020, excluding ALM3 conversion work). It was impacted by technical incidents at the Bois-Rouge and Le Moule power plants during the first half of the year. Tranche 3 of Le Moule, which has operated 100% on biomass since November 2020, posted an excellent performance in 2021, with a record availability rate of 97.7%.

Total electricity production from thermal facilities in Overseas France was down to 1,892 GWh compared with 1,940 GWh in 2020, mainly due to the sharp drop in call rates by EDF on Reunion Island in an unprecedented context of soaring coal and CO2 prices in 2021.

EBITDA for the business was €166.7 million, up 3% compared with 2020 (€162.3 million), thanks to the full-year effect of the biomass conversion rider for tranche 3 of Albioma Le Moule and the securing of pricing compensation for Albioma Galion and Albioma Saint-Pierre.

Construction and development of projects

Continuation of the biomass conversion works of the Albioma Bois-Rouge power plant

The conversion of the Bois-Rouge power plant to 100% biomass continued under good conditions in 2021. The complete discontinuation of coal is scheduled for end-2023 and priority will be given to locally-available biomass resources (bagasse, forest wood, lagging waste, etc.) alongside imported traceable (in accordance with the EU timber regulation) and sustainable (FSC and PEFC certification required from our suppliers) biomass, in the form of wood pellets.

100% biomass conversion of the Albioma Le Gol power plant.

The Group has taken note of the publication of the decision of the French Energy Regulation Board (CRE) on 24 February 2022 validating the rider to the power purchase agreement and ruling on the cost of the entire project to convert the Albioma Le Gol power plant on Reunion Island to biomass, as well as its extension of operation until 2044. This favourable opinion follows the publication of the ministerial decree of 17 January 2022 establishing the rate of return on capital invested in the conversion work, which was set according to the proposal made by the CRE.

Diversification of the Group's sustainable biomass supply sources

On 27 December 2021, the Group finalised the acquisition of a wood pellet production plant located in Quebec, Canada. This transaction allows Albioma to diversify its sustainable biomass supply sources, supplementing the portfolio of contracts developed with leading international suppliers. Ideally placed to supply the Group's plants in the French Caribbean, the plant produces SBP-certified pellets from wood waste or low-grade wood from sustainably-certified forests. The transaction also includes a long-term contract for access to 45,000 tonnes of pellet storage capacity at the Port of Quebec, as well as guarantees of raw material supply. The plant is expected to be re-commissioned early in the second half of 2022 and its nominal production capacity of 200,000 tonnes will be reached after additional investments.

Solar Power

Stable production and commissioning of new plants

Electricity production from the Solar power business amounted to 123 GWh, compared to 125 GWh in 2020. This mainly stems from the commissioning of new plants in Reunion Island and Mayotte which partly offset the lower level of sunshine in French Guiana. In addition, on 21 April 2021 the Group sold 9 MWp of non-controlling interests in the companies OTS and Corbière, which were acquired when it bought Eneco France at the end of 2018.

EBITDA for the business totalled €34.5 million in 2021 compared with €34.8 million in 2020.

Project development

29 MWp of Solar power projects secured in 2021

The Group continued to develop its solar power business, winning 29 MWp of projects across all regions. In particular, it won an aggregate capacity of 17.4 MWp in the governmental call for tenders in areas not connected to mains electricity. In mainland France, the Group also won 11.7 MWp during the latest calls for tenders. The commissioning of these projects is scheduled for 2023.

2021 Finance Act: changes in the regulatory environment

Article 54 sexies of the 2021 Finance Act voted on 16 December 2020 provided for the possibility of revising tariffs downwards for solar power purchase agreements signed between 2006 and 2010. The decrees setting out the terms of application and specifying the level of the reduction were published in November 2021 and are effective from 1 December 2021. The impact on the Group's full-year EBITDA would be €3 million. Only two ground-based projects representing 9 MWp are significantly impacted, the other projects are not affected or are subject to no or inconsiderable reductions. For the two installations which are the most affected, the Group has exercised the safeguard clause with the CRE, as provided for by law, in order to negotiate a more reasonable reduction in the tariff. The activation of this clause suspends the application of the revision for 18 months following the date of application. Provisions for risk and impairment of assets were recognised at 31 December 2021 to take into account the downward revision of revenues if this is confirmed.

Brazil

Thermal Biomass

Excellent operational performances from the plants

Production in Brazil was up sharply to 594 GWh after reaching 373 GWh in 2020. This includes the production of the Vale Do Paraná plant, which was commissioned at the end of 2020 (172 GWh). Excluding Vale Do Paraná, the three existing power plants recorded an excellent performance, with a production of 422 GWh, a clear increase of almost 13% compared to the same period last year (373 GWh).

The drought that affected the level of the reservoirs of the hydraulic dams, at their lowest level in 91 years, resulted in a price of BRL 584 per MWh on the spot market between July and September. Part of the production was sold at prices of around BRL 1,500/MWh as part of the emergency regulated auctions set up by the government to offset the production deficit.

EBITDA increased to €14.5 million in 2021 compared with €12.0 million in 2020.

Project development

Securing of energy sales by the Albioma Codora Energia plant

On 8 July last year, Albioma Codora Energia won a competitive tender for a new 20-year PPA (power purchase agreement) beginning in 2025, amounting to 64 GWh/year at a guaranteed, inflation-indexed price of BRL 202/MWh. This agreement can be honoured thanks to the increased volume of sugar cane milled in the adjoining sugar refinery and the recovery of energy from vinasse (ethanol distillation residue). Most of the energy produced by Albioma Codora Energia is already sold on the regulated market with long-term, index-linked agreements.

Turkey

Geothermal Energy

Solid performance in line with expectations from the Group's first power plant

The Gümüşköy power plant, acquired in January 2021, performed well with an output of 49 GWh, in line with expectations and up from 46 GWh last year. The work to increase production carried out in the second half of the year with the support of the local teams has already led to improvements in recent months and should bear full fruit in 2022.

Project development

On 14 February 2022, the Group completed the acquisition of a second geothermal power plant (renamed Albioma Kuyucak), in Turkey, becoming its sole shareholder. Commissioned at the end of 2017, the plant (18 MW gross) is based on an operating licence valid until 2042, with scope to extend for an additional 10-year period. It produces electricity from five production shafts for a net exported production at end-2021 of 83 GWh. Until the end of 2022, the plant will benefit from a feed-in tariff of approximately USD 118/MWh and a tariff of USD 105/MWh between 2023 and 2027. The acquisition of this plant strengthens Albioma's entry into the geothermal business. The Group will benefit from the synergies between the neighbouring Gümüşköy and Kuyucak plants and will be able to capitalise on the teams’ expertise to roll it out in new regions.

Capital increase reserved for Group savings plan subscribers

Albioma carried out a capital increase reserved for employees, executives and former employees subscribing to the Group savings plan in France and Brazil in May 2021. This new programme is part of the Group’s policy of increasing the number of medium- and long-term employee shareholders and provides them with regular opportunities to indirectly invest in Albioma shares on preferential terms.

Continued progress in CSR

Albioma was included in the top third of the national Gaïa index, a benchmark for ESG (environment, social and governance) ratings, which evaluated 390 French mid-sized listed companies in 2021. A member of the index since 2014, Albioma has been awarded a score of 73/100, which has risen steadily over the past two years, with a significant increase of 7 points. Albioma is thus ranked above the average of the national benchmark, evaluated at 59/100. Already distinguished for several years by V.E. (formerly Vigeo Eiris), another SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) reference, the Gaïa ranking is the reward for Albioma's strong commitment in terms of governance, social and environmental policy and dialogue with its external stakeholders.
The Group also participated for the first year in the CDP Disclosure 2021 assessment (Carbon Disclosure Project) and obtained a score of C, which is equivalent to the average for the renewable energy generation sector. The CDP is a non-profit organisation that has been collecting data from companies worldwide to assess their environmental impact.

A strong balance sheet to finance growth

Consolidated gross financial debt excluding IFRS16 increased as a result of drawdowns to finance acquisitions and projects under construction (biomass conversion, solar power). It amounted to €971 million at the end of 2021, as compared with €901 million at the end of 2020. Project debt came to €828 million (compared with €789 million at the end of 2020). The net debt / EBITDA ratio over 12 rolling months improved by 4.1 times at 31 December 2021 (compared with 3.8 times at 31 December 2020).

The Group’s cash and cash equivalents, including security deposits, amounted to €112 million at 31 December 2021, compared with €129 million at 31 December 2020. Consolidated net financial debt was €859 million (compared with €772 million at the end of 2020).

The Group still had sufficient resources to pursue its development.

Dividends

The Board of Directors will submit to the Shareholders' Meeting a proposal to distribute a dividend of €0.84 per share, with an option for 50% to be paid in new shares. This proposal is part of a dividend growth policy with a target payout of around 50% of net income, Group share excluding exceptional items.

2022 objectives

For 2021, the Group announces EBITDA objectives of €210 to €220 million and net income, Group share of €52 to €60 million (including a €3 million loss in EBITDA due to the revision of S06-S10 solar contracts under the 2021 Finance Act).

Outlook

The Group aims to commit between €600-€800 million in investments over the period 2021-2025 whilst retaining a sound financial structure.

Next on the agenda: revenue for the first quarter of 2022 on 21 April 2022 (before trading).

About Albioma

Contacts

Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar power and geothermal).

The Group operates in the French overseas departments, mainland France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas, where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities, and in mainland France.

In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal power plant in Turkey. The business is growing in 2022 with a second power plant in the same geographical area.

Investors
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (compartment B) - Eligible for SRD, PEA, PEAPME and forms part of SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

www.albioma.com


Appendices

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euros

Year ended 31 December 2021

Year ended 31 December 2020

Revenue

573,284

506,728

Purchases (including change in stocks)

(183,219)

(139,648)

Logistics costs

(14,953)

(13,068)

Staff costs

(60,371)

(56,337)

Other operating expenses

(116,577)

(96,536)

Amortisation of electricity and steam supply agreements

(6,840)

(6,881)

Charges to depreciation, amortisation and provisions

(80,023)

(76,161)

Share of net income of equity-accounted companies

3,306

1,636

Current operating income

114,608

119,733

Other operating income and expenses

13,664

2,749

Operating income

128,272

122,482

Cost of financial debt

(32,028)

(31,767)

Other financial income

710

534

Other financial expenses

(1,436)

(822)

Profit before tax

95,517

90,428

Tax charge

(24,182)

(26,059)

Net income for the year from continuing operations

71,335

64,368

Net income from activities held for sale

-

Net income

71,335

64,368

Net income attributable to:

shareholders of Albioma

59,024

55,314

non-controlling interests

12,311

9,054

Basic earnings per share

1.878

1.781

Diluted earnings per share

1.831

1.720

  1. The standard tax rate is 27.6% (effective tax rate restated, if applicable, for the effects of non-deductible impairment losses, excluding Brazil). At 31 December 2020, the rate was 28.3%.

Consolidated statement of financial position

Assets

In thousands of euros

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Non-current assets

Goodwill

15,591

16,884

Intangible assets

90,450

93,501

Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)

29,099

28,515

Property, plant and equipment

1,384,259

1,283,434

Non-current financial assets

13,072

5,058

Investments in associates

25,667

22,753

Deferred tax assets

2,439

2,472

Other non-current assets

0

99

Total non-current assets

1,560,579

1,452,715

Current assets

Stocks and assets in progress

75,798

60,327

Clients

95,810

67,462

Other current operating assets

36,699

44,433

Cash and cash equivalents

107,860

125,792

Total current assets

316,167

298,014

Total assets

1,876,746

1,750,730

Equity and liabilities

In thousands of euros

31/12/2021

31/12/2020

Shareholders' equity - Group share

Share capital

1,234

1,218

Additional paid-in capital

76,557

64,807

Reserves

409,209

362,784

Translation reserves

(43,082)

(41,549)

Net income for the year

59,024

55,314

Total shareholders' equity, Group share

502,942

442,574

Non-controlling interests

96,544

89,762

Total equity

599,486

532,337

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefits

48,612

52,605

Provisions for liabilities

3,392

6,633

Deferred tax liabilities

22,975

18,617

Non-current financial debt

860,174

822,830

Lease liabilities related to right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)

39,982

36,682

Non-current derivatives

32,543

55,023

Total non-current liabilities

1,007,678

992,391

Current liabilities

Trade payables

91,328

71,106

Tax and social security liabilities

43,032

42,911

Current financial debt

110,795

79,172

Lease liabilities related to right-of-use assets (IFRS 16)

2,010

1,777

Other current operating liabilities

22,417

31,035

Total current liabilities

269,582

226,002

Total equity and liabilities

1,876,746

1,750,730

Statement of consolidated cash flows

In thousands of euros

Year ended 31 December 2021

Year ended 31 December 2020

Operating activities

Net income for the year attributable to shareholders of Albioma

59,024

55,314

Non-controlling interests

12,311

9,054

Adjustments

. Charges to depreciation, amortisation and provisions

86,734

84,272

. Change in deferred tax

(3,513)

964

. Share of net income of associates net of dividends received

(2,358)

840

. Gains and losses on disposals

220

(64)

. Share-based payments

5,056

1,833

. Cost of financial debt

32,028

31,767

. Current tax charge for the year

27,647

25,095

Cash flow from operations

217,148

209,075

Impact of the change in the working capital requirement

(14,445)

(11,897)

Tax paid

(28,656)

(23,547)

Net cash from operating activities

174,047

173,631

Investing activities

Acquisitions of non-current assets

(162,928)

(128,520)

Increase in financial assets

(715)

Sales proceeds from non-current assets

747

201

Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries less any cash acquired or sold

(24,069)

(1,259)

Net cash from/(used by) investing activities

(186,965)

(129,578)

Financing activities

Capital increases subscribed by non-Group shareholders

5,594

1,377

Change in intra-group cross shareholdings

(10,000)

191

Dividends paid to shareholders of Albioma SA

(18,418)

(14,008)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(8,958)

(7,308)

Borrowings and financial debt issued or subscribed

186,848

149,295

Cost of financial debt

(31,970)

(31,767)

Borrowings and financial debt repaid

(126,483)

(171,324)

Other items

(18)

(2,763)

Net cash from/(used by) financing activities

(3,405)

(76,307)

Currency effect on cash and cash equivalents and other changes

(1,019)

(3,679)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(17,342)

(35,933)

Opening cash and cash equivalents

125,202

161,135

Closing cash and cash equivalents

107,860

125,202

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(17,342)

(35,933)

Cash

93,164

89,039

Cash equivalents

14,695

36,753

Total cash and cash equivalents

107,860

125,792

Bank overdrafts

(590)

Net cash and cash equivalents

107,860

125,202

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Rivian raises EV prices by 20%, inviting customer ire, taunt from Musk

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.