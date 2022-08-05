U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,767.00
    +86.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,361.25
    +34.25 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,913.30
    +5.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +0.61 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.51 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3200
    +0.3040 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,221.37
    +94.23 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.88
    +2.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,170.39
    +238.19 (+0.85%)
     

Albioma : Availability of Half-Year Financial Report - First half of the 2022 financial year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ALBIOMA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABMAF
  • ALBMY
ALBIOMA
ALBIOMA

Press release

Paris La Défense, 5 August 2022

Availability of Half-Year Financial Report

First half of the 2022 financial year

Albioma announces that, this day, the French-language version of its Half-Year Financial Report for the first half of the 2022 financial year (6-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2022) has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The Half-Year Financial Report may be consulted on the Company’s website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the third quarter of the 2022 financial year, on 25 October 2022 (post trading).

About Albioma

Contacts

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

 

 

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

www.albioma.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories