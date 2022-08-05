Albioma : Availability of Half-Year Financial Report - First half of the 2022 financial year
Press release
Paris La Défense, 5 August 2022
Availability of Half-Year Financial Report
First half of the 2022 financial year
Albioma announces that, this day, the French-language version of its Half-Year Financial Report for the first half of the 2022 financial year (6-month period from 1 January to 30 June 2022) has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
The Half-Year Financial Report may be consulted on the Company’s website, www.albioma.com.
Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the third quarter of the 2022 financial year, on 25 October 2022 (post trading).
About Albioma
Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.
Investor
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.
