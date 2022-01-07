Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2021
Press release
Paris La Défense, 7 January 2022
Half-year statement of the liquidity contract
As at 31 December 2021
Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 31 December 2021:
0 share;
€3,035,149.00.
Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company’s website, www.albioma.com.
As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2021 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:
0 share;
€3,027,093.00.
Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).
About Albioma
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.
