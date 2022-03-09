ALBIOMA

Press release

Paris La Défense, 9 March 2022

Following market rumors, Albioma indicates it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR.

There is no certainty that these discussions will succeed.

Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the first quarter of the 2022

financial year, on 21 April 2022 (after trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil.



For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant, in Turkey. This activity is being ramped up in 2022, via the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region. Investor

