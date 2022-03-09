Albioma : press release
Press release
Paris La Défense, 9 March 2022
Following market rumors, Albioma indicates it is conducting preliminary discussions with KKR.
There is no certainty that these discussions will succeed.
Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the first quarter of the 2022
financial year, on 21 April 2022 (after trading).
