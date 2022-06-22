ALBIOMA: Press release announcing the availability to the public of the response document and the “other information” document regarding the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Albioma (pdf)

ALBIOMA

PRESS RELEASE OF JUNE 22, 2022

TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF THE COMPANY ALBIOMA

INITIATED BY THE COMPANY

KYOTO BIDCO SAS

Announcement of the availability to the public of the response document and the “other information” document regarding the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Albioma

This press release has been prepared and is made available in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 3° and 231-28 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”).

Pursuant to Articles L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 231-23 of its general regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its compliance decision of June 21, 2022 of the tender offer (the “Offer”), affixed visa no.22-231 to the response document prepared by Albioma (the “Response Document”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF’s general regulation, the “Other Information” document relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Albioma (the “Other Information Document”) was filed with the AMF on June 21, 2022 and made available to the public today.

The Response Document and the Other Information Document are available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org) and on Albioma’s website (www.albioma.com) and can be obtained free of charge upon simple request from Albioma’s registered office (Tour Opus 12, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92914 La Défense Cedex).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening of the Offer, and Euronext Paris will publish a notice recalling the content of the Offer and specifying the terms of its completion.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not addressed to any persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not capable of being accepted in a country in which the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. This press release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release must inform themselves of and comply with any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions.



Albioma disclaims any liability for any violation by any person of these restrictions.

