Albioma : Press release relating to the squeeze-out procedure for the shares and warrants of Albioma

ALBIOMA

PRESS RELEASE DATED SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

RELATING TO THE SQUEEZE-OUT PROCEDURE FOR THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF ALBIOMA

FOLLOWING THE PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

INITIATED BY

KYOTO BIDCO SAS

AMOUNT OF INDEMNIFICATION:

50 euros per Albioma share (ex-dividend)

29,10 euros per Albioma Warrant

This press release was prepared and distributed by Kyoto BidCo SAS in accordance with the provisions of Article 237-3 III of the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the “AMF”) and Article 9 of the AMF instruction no. 2006-07 relating to public tender offers.

Target company: Albioma, a French public limited company (société anonyme) with a board of directors with a capital of 1,248,178.70 euros, having its registered office located at 77 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - Tour Opus 12 - 92081 Paris la Défense, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Registry under number 775 667 538 (the “Company” or “Albioma”) and whose shares are listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0000060402, mnemonic “ABIO” (the “Shares”) and whose warrants (bon de souscription et/ou d’acquisition d’actions remboursables) (“Warrants”) are listed Euronext Growth Paris under ISIN code FR0013368438, mnemonic “ABIBS”.

Offeror: Kyoto BidCo, a simplified joint stock company (société par actions simplifiée) with a capital of 56,207,046.50 euros, having its registered office located at 27 avenue de l’Opéra – 75001 Paris, and registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry under number 911 295 533 (“Kyoto BidCo” or the “Offeror”).

Terms and conditions of the squeeze-out: following the public tender offer for the Shares and Warrants of the Company initiated by the Offeror, which was cleared by the AMF on June 21st, 2022 (decision no. 222C1559 dated June 21st, 2022) (the “Tender Offer”) and which was carried out from June 23rd, 2022 to July 27th, 2022 (included) and its reopening from August 8th, 2022 to September 9th, 2022 (included), the Offeror directly holds (i) 29,887,142 Shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 92.19% of the share capital and voting rights of the Company1, and (ii) 551,428 Warrants representing 99.99% of the existing Warrants.

1 On the basis of a capital composed of 32,420,226 shares representing the same number of voting rights, in accordance with the second paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the AMF.







