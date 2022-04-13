U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Albioma : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 31 March 2022

ALBIOMA
·2 min read
ALBIOMA
ALBIOMA

Press release

Paris La Défense, 11 April 2022

Total number of shares and voting rights

in the share capital as at 31 March 2022 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date

Number of shares in the share capital

Number of theoretical voting rights

Number of exercisable voting rights1

31/03/2022

32,273,221

32,273,221

32,127,618

Notes

  1. Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.

Next on the agenda: revenue figures for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year, on 21 April 2022 (after trading).

About Albioma

Contacts

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment B, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

www.albioma.com


Attachment


