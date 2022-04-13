Albioma : Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 31 March 2022
Paris La Défense, 11 April 2022
Total number of shares and voting rights
in the share capital as at 31 March 2022 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Number of shares in the share capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights1
31/03/2022
32,273,221
32,273,221
32,127,618
Notes
Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.
