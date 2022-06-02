Albireo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Albireo Pharma, Inc.

BOSTON, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the following investor conferences:



William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Tuesday, June 7 at 8 a.m. CT/9:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET



The webcasts of the presentations will be available on-demand on the Albireo Investors page ir.albireopharma.com with archives available for 2 months following the events.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a rare disease company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases. Albireo’s lead product, Bylvay, was approved by the U.S. FDA as the first drug for the treatment of pruritus in all types of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and it is also being developed to treat other rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases with Phase 3 trials in Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and biliary atresia, as well as Open-label Extension (OLE) studies for PFIC and ALGS. In Europe, Bylvay has been approved for the treatment of PFIC with pricing listing in Germany and guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommending Bylvay for use in the National Health Service in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The Company has also completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for A3907 to advance development in adult cholestatic liver disease, with IND-enabling studies progressing with A2342 for viral and cholestatic liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

Media Contact:

Colleen Alabiso, 857-356-3905, colleen.alabiso@albireopharma.com

Lance Buckley, 917-439-2241, lbuckley@lippetaylor.com

Investor Contact:

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors, LLC., 617-430-7578



